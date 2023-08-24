Wildfire smoke from southwest Louisiana has drifted to Lafayette and Acadiana, leaving the area in a haze and bringing potentially hazardous air conditions.
There are nine large fire incidents in central and southwest Louisiana and along the Louisiana-Texas border being monitored by AirNow, which reports air quality in partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and other agencies.
A high-pressure system in the area is contributing to the smoke lingering in the area, said Cameron Kowalski, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles.
“You don’t have a lot of strong surface winds or strong low-level wind. (The smoke) just kind of sits there,” he said. “It just kind of lightly gets carried south by the pattern and that allows it to fill the air.”
With each passing day, the smoke is expected to filter out, Kowalski said. Factors such as sea breezes, which can push the smoke northward, and the duration of a wildfire or combustion of any new fires, contribute to how long the smoke may remain in the area.
The smoke can cause visibility issues, Kowalski said. It also can cause issues for anyone who is particularly sensitive to particle pollution, which could include people who have asthma or other conditions that impact their breathing.
“More sensitive populations should really pay attention for when the smoke is in their area,” he said. “Just like with the excessive heat, they should spend more time indoors where they’re getting more healthy ventilation.
“For those folks who have a bit more sensitive respiratory systems,” he added, “the recommendation is to mitigate their exposure (to the smoke).”
Lafayette on Thursday was experiencing good to moderate air conditions, according to AirNow.
Of the wildfires being monitored in Louisiana, the Tiger Island Fire is the largest and has burned more than 16,000 acres, according to authorities. It’s threatened several residential areas, forcing mandatory evacuations.
Drought and record-breaking heat have made for unusually high wildfire risk in Louisiana this summer. Nearly 360 wildfires have burned about 5,000 acres in the state during August.
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday warned of "potentially tragic" outcomes if residents don't start following a statewide burn ban issued under a record-setting heatwave.
The combination of conditions is rare, Kowlaski said.
“It’s just one of those things that happen when you get a pattern where the subtropical jet stream stays to the north,” he said. “You get this spinning pattern of high pressure and it’s knocking every potential precipitation maker out of our way.”
The U.S. Drought Monitor released its latest information Thursday morning. Louisiana is experiencing every intensity of drought, according to the data. Nearly all of Cameron Parish and portions of Calcasieu, Beauregard, Vernon, Sabine, Allen, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis and Acadia Parish are classified as exceptional droughts, the highest level on the intensity scale.
In the past, that level of drought intensity has compromised fishing, caused water shortages and led to widespread pasture and crop loss in Louisiana, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
A large portion of central, southwest and south-central Louisiana are experiencing extreme drought.
NWS is monitoring thunderstorms that may pop up in the area because of the exceptionally dry conditions, wildfires could start because of lightning alone, Kowalski said.
“It's kind of like a double-edged sword. You really want the thunderstorm for good heavy rain and to knock that back this drought back,” he said. “But at the same time, we at the Weather Service are very wary and watching any storms that pop up, especially because of the lightning and then looking for traces of possible wildfire systems behind them.”
Because of the dry conditions, Louisiana is under a burn ban. That means there is no outdoor burning of any kind allowed and drivers should refrain from anything that could start a roadside fire, including tossing lit cigarette butts out of their car or dragging chains from trailers that can throw sparks into grassy areas.
The ban does not impact the use of barbecue grills, fire pits and small campfires for brief, recreational purposes.