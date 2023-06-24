A motorcyclist was killed Saturday in St. Martin Parish, according to Louisiana State Police Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, Troop I responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 341 near Lawless Tauzin Road. The crash claimed the life of 52-year-old Allen Leblanc of Lafayette.
The preliminary investigation revealed Leblanc was traveling north on LA Hwy 341 while riding a 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle crossed the centerline, traveled off the roadway to the left, and struck a fence causing Leblanc to be ejected.
Leblanc suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A standard toxicology sample was collected from Leblanc and submitted for analysis.