UPDATE:
A New Iberia Police spokesman said this afternoon it is believed two tornadoes touched down in New Iberia today.
Significant damage is reported to homes in the Southport/Southport Boulevard subdivision off Admiral Doyle Drive as well as across the city at New Iberia Medical Center.
Power lines are down on roads and in yards, and people are asked to stay away while emergency crews rescue those trapped in their homes.
A shelter is set up at New Iberia Senior High for those displaced by the storm. Police and medical personnel are at the school, which is serving as a command post for the emergency operations.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A New Iberia hospital and subdivision have reportedly suffered damage from what appears to be a tornado this morning.
The New Iberia Police Department reported on Facebook that a tornado touched down in the Southport Subdivision area, damaging several homes and trapping residents.
Emergency officials are on the scene and rescue efforts are underway. People are asked to stay away.
Can't see the tweet below? Click here.
Iberia Medical Center. #Tornado #newiberia pic.twitter.com/3kPs5TN64R— David Bernard (@DavidBernardTV) December 14, 2022
New Iberia Medical Center also appears to have suffered damage, including blown out windows, according to photos posted on Facebook and a report by a resident.
A cold front is pushing through Louisiana today, bringing with it rain and tornadoes.
This is a developing story.
Can't see the tweet below? Click here.
Tornado in New Iberia about 45min ago. Video courtesy of Namat Renee Shelton #LAwx pic.twitter.com/jQG8dXZeVV— Rob Perillo (@robperillo) December 14, 2022