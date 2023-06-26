The intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Johnston Street will have intermittent lane closures throughout the week, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
Beginning Monday, the section of Johnston Street from Goudchaux Drive to Ridge Road will be closed between the hours of 7:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. The closure is necessary for milling and asphalt work, according to DOTD.
Crossing Johnston Street and left turns onto Johnston Street will be prohibited at times; drivers will be required to turn right.
The roadwork is expected to last through Friday, weather permitting, DOTD reports.
Emergency vehicles will still have access to these areas, authorities say.