Acadiana continues to battle through another week of brutal heat, breaking century-old record high temperatures with projections for more sizzling days ahead.
Cameron Kowalski, a forecaster for the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, said Wednesday that excessive heat warnings continue for southwestern Louisiana. The NWS said excessive heat warnings means that temperatures of 105 or heat index values of 113 or greater are expected.
In addition to the potential heat perils is an increased danger of “fire weather” that is becoming more noticeable.
“We want to pay attention to this,” Kowalski said. July’s dryness means lower brush areas are susceptible to fire, especially Louisiana’s southern and eastern parishes. “Those areas are dried out.”
Thursday’s afternoon temperatures were expected to be in triple digits along Louisiana’s Gulf Coast. The Weather Service said heat index values might peak at between 110 and 115 degrees across the region.
The NWS said forecasts suggested that on Monday Lafayette would meet the record high of 103 degrees, set in 1899; set a new record high of 103 degrees on Tuesday, beating the old record of 102 set in 1986; match the record high of 102 set in 1922 on Wednesday; and match the record high of 100 on Thursday.
Kowalski said that temperatures tend to creep up in the central part of the state, even more so than along the south Louisiana shoreline. He said northern Louisiana can expect more rain than southern and central Louisiana. Forecasters said Alexandria would experience highs of 103 on Monday and Tuesday, 104 on Wednesday and 102 on Friday.
Ben Broussard, spokesperson for Catholic Charities of Acadiana, said the charitable organization is struggling to protect those experiencing homelessness from the excessive heat. He said Acadiana has about 40% fewer beds for the homeless than it did during the pandemic because of funding. He said governments are more focused on providing long-term housing, and there is no money allocated for people facing short-term crises such as excessive heat.
He said Catholic Charities has extended hours at St. Joseph Diner, where it is providing water for those who are seeking shelter from the triple-digit temperatures. On the hottest days, he said, the diner is handing out some 250 bottles of water every day.
Broussard said staff members can see the effect of the heat on Catholic Charities clients. They are suffering more bug bites and exposure to the sun.
“The heat is compounding their suffering,” he said. “It is, at the best, uncomfortable. At the worst, is dangerous, depending on available shade and hydration.”
Those who want to help Catholic Charities can send donations to catholiccharitiesacadiana.org.