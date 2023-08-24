The Scott Fire Department is one of several firefighting agencies around Louisiana helping battle a wildfire in Beauregard Parish that has forced some mandatory evacuations.
The fire in Beauregard Parish, known as the Tiger Island Fire, is currently the largest wildfire in the state and is estimated to have burned 16,000 acres, authorities said. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office estimated the fire was 85% contained as of Thursday morning but a mandatory evacuation was still in place for the community of Singer.
Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said the department was called on by state emergency officials to loan their brush truck, a four-wheel drive vehicle that can navigate in the woods to fight fires, to help quell the wildfire. One Scott firefighter went with the truck to assist, he said.
It’s the third time the department has dispatched the brush truck to help with wildfires in other parts of the state in the past week or so, with previous missions in Calcasieu and Sabine parishes, Sonnier said.
The fire chief said it’s unusual to have wildfires of this magnitude back-to-back in the state. He said usually the department may help out with one a summer.
"It’s the same consensus from everywhere. The entire state of Louisiana is just dry from lack of rainfall and lack of humidity. There’s no type of moisture and everything is dried out and dead,” Sonnier said.
On Aug. 7, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal issued a statewide ban on private burning, except if the person has the permission of his or her local fire department or government, because of the conditions.
The drought conditions and intense, persistent temperatures have also made day-to-day firefighting more difficult and led to fires that may have been avoided if vegetation wasn’t dried out or dead from the heat, Sonnier said.
On Thursday morning, the department was fighting a grass fire on Apollo Road that started after an electrical line went down and ignited the grass. In early August, an 18-wheeler had a blow out that sparked a grass fire, which then caught the 18-wheeler on fire, Sonnier said.
The Scott fire chief said the heat is also causing firefighters to wear out faster, requiring more help from neighboring departments to do firefighting work to prevent people from getting dangerously exhausted.
"It’s very challenging. In the fire service we deal with hot stuff all the time, with the gear we wear and the humidity and the heat, but this is extremely out of the ordinary,” Sonnier said.