At least three people were reportedly injured when a tornado touched down in New Iberia Tuesday morning.
No fatalities have been reported.
Follow full live coverage here
Acadian Ambulance reported on social media that it transported three people to hospitals in New Iberia and Lafayette.
A New Iberia Police spokesman also reported several people were being treated for injuries at a local hospital.
A secondary search was conducted of Southport Boulevard Subdivision and it appears all residents who were trapped in their homes have been rescued.
Residents and motorists reported and recorded videos this morning of a tornado apparently crossing U.S. Highway 90 in New Iberia and heading toward the subdivision off Admiral Doyle Drive.
Siginificant damage was reported to some homes in Southport Boulevard Subdivision and photos show at least one home with serious damage to the roof.
Either the same tornado or another reportedly hit Iberia Medical Center on Main Street in New Iberia. Photos show windows at the center blown out.
Jeremy Michael, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, confirmed this afternoon that a tornado touched down in New Iberia. The determination was based on videos by residents, he said.
Details like how long it was on the ground and how strong the tornado was, Michael said, will be determined when investigators are able to view the scene in person.
It also appears a tornado touched down in Ville Platte in Evangeline Parish this morning based on "pretty reliable pictures," Michael said. Again, an official determination will be made once investigators can view the scene.
The tornadoes were spawned by a cold front pushing across Louisiana from the west.