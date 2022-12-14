Much of south Louisiana remained under a tornado watch on Wednesday afternoon after a mother and her child were killed by the storm in north Louisiana.
Tornadoes hit a New Iberia hospital and homes in a nearby neighborhood. At least three people were injured and transported to hospitals in Lafayette and New Iberia, according to Acadian Ambulance.
Power lines are down on roads and in yards, and people are asked to stay away while emergency crews rescue those trapped in their homes.
