Both lanes of southbound Johnston Street are closed to traffic in the 3700 block, near Arnould Boulevard.
Lafayette Police and the Lafayette Fire Department responded to the location about 8 p.m. Thursday after a report of a road hazard. They immediately determined that the roadway had buckled causing both southbound lanes of travel on the 3700 block to be impassable. Both southbound travel lanes were closed due to the damaged roadway.
Both southbound lanes will remain closed until further notice. Louisiana DOTD is on scene and assessing the damage. The middle turn lane on the 3700 block of Johnston Street is being utilized to allow traffic to travel south, however motorists should consider an alternate route if possible.
Roadway and traffic updates will be provided as more information becomes available.