The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development hopes to have repaired a section of Johnston Street that was damaged when the asphalt buckled by the weekend.
The buckling closed both southbound lanes of Johnston Street in the 3700 block, near Arnould Boulevard.
The Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Fire Department were called to the road at about 8 p.m. Thursday after a report of a road hazard.
Crews with the Louisiana DOTD responded Thursday night and began breaking out the buckled portion of pavement, according to department spokesperson Deidra Druilhet.
“This morning crews continued to clean out the area. Next, they put down the road base and just finished putting down the last layer of asphalt,” she said in an email Friday afternoon. "The biggest determining factor of when we will be able to reopen the roadway to motorists will be when the asphalt cools down enough.”
Much of southeast Louisiana, including Lafayette, has been under an excessive heat advisory from the National Weather Service as feel-like temperatures soared from 105 to 115 degrees from Wednesday to Saturday.
Because of the currently high temperatures, DOTD does not have an exact time of when Johnston Street will be completely repaired but hopes to have it reopened to traffic this weekend, Druilhet said.
Lifting or buckling of an asphalt road typically happens at the concrete joints, according to DOTD. High temperatures cause it to happen more frequently because of the thermal expansion of the asphalt when it's hot. If those stresses are not relieved, the concrete can shatter or buckle.
Roadway and traffic updates will be provided as more information becomes available.