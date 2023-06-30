If you're looking for a way to cool off during this heat wave, Lafayette has a few public options at low or no cost.
Splash pads
- Downtown Lafayette's splash pad in Parc Sans Souci, Vermilion Street, open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. seven days a week. Free.
- Girard Park's splash pad, Lafayette, open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week. Free.
- Moncus Park, Our Lady of Lourdes Interactive Water Adventure, 2913 Johnston St.,Lafayette, open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. during summer, except closed until noon Tuesdays for cleaning. Free. Paid parking.
- St. Julien Park splash pad, Broussard, open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, 701 St. Nazaire Rd.
- Youngsville Sports Complex, Pixus Splash Park, open 10 a.m.-sunset, 801 Savoy Rd.
Swimming pools
- The Martin Luther King Recreation Center pool, 309 Cora St., open from 2-6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays. Admission: 17 and under $4 each; 18 and up $6 each.
- The Earl J. Chris Pool inside the Robicheaux Recreation Center, 1919 Eraste Landry Rd., open for public swimming 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Fridays and 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Sundays. Admission: children $3 each; adults $5 each.