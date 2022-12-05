Chelsea LaPoint had given little thought to the practice of agricultural field burning until the day Louisiana State Police troopers showed up at her Lake Arthur door with the news that her husband had been killed in a Vermilion Parish car crash.
LaPoint, 23, knew something was wrong even before police showed up at her door. Her husband wasn't returning her calls or messages on the afternoon of Oct. 6, and he hadn't returned home to change into his uniform in time for his shift as an Abbeville police officer.
"I just had a feeling that something was wrong," LaPoint said. "And when they showed up at the door, I thought it was going to be Erin, but it wasn't."
Erin Mathew LaPoint, 26, suffered fatal injuries in the Oct. 6 crash on La. 14, which State Police attributed to low visibility from heavy smoke emanating from a nearby field burn. It was the third crash to happen on that stretch of the highway that afternoon.
"With the accumulation of smoke, the vision of drivers on the roadway was obscured," said Trooper Thomas Gossen in an issued statement. "Within a short time, two separate but related crashes occurred. With the road blockage, a third crash occurred involving the fatality."
Erin LaPoint's Ford Mustang was crushed after rear-ending a tanker and being struck by a pick-up truck from behind. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Abbeville officer is remembered in his obituary as a hardworking and generous soul with a great sense of humor. He leaves behind his wife and their 2-year-old daughter, Erica, and 4-month-old son, Donavyn.
"I have my good days, and I have my bad days," Chelsea LaPoint said. "Erica stays looking for him and asking for him."
Her attorney, Lafayette lawyer Clé Simon, plans to file a lawsuit by the end of the year against Neal Landry, who was burning agricultural waste from his rice fields in the Kaplan area at the time of the crashes.
"Farmers are not allowed to do these crop burns unless the circumstances allow it to be done safely," Simon said. "And based on the weather conditions — the dry weather that we'd had for months leading up to this and the wind conditions on that particular day — they should not have been doing what they were doing."
When approached by a reporter at his farm on Friday, Landry declined to comment for this story.
The practice of burning fields is commonplace in Louisiana and is especially prevalent among sugar cane farmers.
Although once also common among rice farmers, the practice of field burning is generally not favorable because the crop is one that's replanted after each harvest — unlike sugar cane that produces for three to five years. Byproduct is often left in Louisiana rice fields, where it is beneficial for those fields that are also used to farm crawfish during the offseason.
"There are still some people who burn the fields," said Ronnie Levy, a rice specialist with the LSU AgCenter. "But I'd say it's less than 1% of the rice fields that are burned. Typically, we don't burn rice fields anymore unless that field is going to sugar cane or planned for pasture."
The vast majority of sugar cane farmers in Louisiana continue to practice field burning.
About a third of the state's producers do preharvest burns by lighting standing fields to remove the dry leaves and tops of the plant, leaving behind only the sugar-bearing stalks to harvest, according to Kenneth Gravois, a sugar cane specialist at the LSU AgCenter. The remaining producers remove that same leafy byproduct during the harvesting process and leave it behind in the field, opting for a postharvest burn of the "trash" blanket left behind.
The preharvest burns generally produce less smoke and more ash while the postharvest burns produce more smoke and less ash, Gravois said.
"Right now, the primary means to remove that trash blanket is by burning," Gravois said. "But there's other alternatives."
Ted Broussard, who farms sugar cane in Iberia and St. Mary parishes, has been experimenting with alternative methods for about 15 years.
"I use a high-vacuum shredder that came out of the no-till corn farming up north," Broussard said. "I do it on some land, but it's extremely costly. I'm pretty much the only guy that does it."
It costs virtually nothing to light cane fields on fire, Broussard said. Investing in the machinery and workers needed to shred and sweep the leaves into the middle of the rows isn't cheap. It also requires more time and dry weather — something that can by hard to come by in Louisiana.
Broussard, a lifelong farmer, grows cane on about 5,800 acres. He once burned 100% of his fields. This year, he's only burning 8-10%.
That's primarily due to his proximity to residential areas and the city of Franklin.
"The public's opinion on burning has gotten worse," Broussard said. "They're less tolerant, and there's less of us. I'd say 20% of the people in my area were associated with farming when I was a kid. Now it's 2%."
William Bonin, a retired lawyer in New Iberia, has voiced his opinion against cane burning for years.
Bonin, 92, suffers from asthma and an eye condition that prevents him from using steroids to control it. He even wrote and published a novel, "The Cane Fields are Burning," which draws heavily from his experiences. The book follows the story of a pulmonologist who suffers from asthma and files a lawsuit against the Department of Environmental Quality, the state of Louisiana and a large sugar cane farmer in an attempt to end the practice of field burning.
"The law and the regulations recognize that smoke from burning fields is a pollutant, which is obviously detrimental to health," Bonin wrote in a 2014 letter to The Advocate. "Why is it allowed? Because our legislators cater to the cane farmers who want to reduce their costs by burning their cane. The politicians allow this because they get more political contributions from cane farmers than they get from the disorganized lot of people like me who have to wheeze and gasp for air during the grinding season that runs from September through December."
As more farmland is sold and developed into neighborhoods, agricultural burns are more likely to attract criticism as smoke and ash drift from fields to nearby homes.
Legislation passed during the 2014 session created a process for formal complaints after constituents raised concerns about a particularly intense field burn in Carencro that scorched a homeowner's yard in a nearby neighborhood.
State Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, was among those who supported the bill, which was sponsored by Sen. Page Cortez, R-Lafayette.
"I've always promoted burning," Allain said. "We absolutely need it in the sugar industry, and we've been doing it as sugar producers and farmers for probably 200 years."
Allain farms about 5,000 acres of sugar cane, soybeans and wheat in Iberia and St. Mary parishes.
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is responsible for collecting complaints and passing them along to farmers. The number of complaints fielded by the agency is usually proportional to how dry the weather is and how many cane farmers burn standing cane preharvest, according to agency spokesperson Megan Moore.
"As more cane farmers are opting for postharvest burning, we do seem to be getting fewer complaints," Moore said. "As for consequences that farmers may face due to burn complaints, we can only notify farmers of the complaint lodged against them if we know who they are, and many complainants do not share this information."
If a complainant does not know which farm the smoke or ash originated from, the information is passed along to a local county agent who may know what farmers are in the vicinity to relay the message to, Moore said.
The commissioner has the power to revoke a farmer's state certification for prescribed burns in response to complaints. Although a farmer could light cane without the authorization, the certification offers protection from legal liability for fire damage and is often required by insurers.
"Due to our ongoing LSU AgCenter/LDAF prescribed burn certification program, farmers are increasingly aware of the potential for offsite impacts," said Joey Breaux, the agency's assistant commissioner of the Office of Soil and Water Conservation, in an issued statement. "And a small but growing number of cane farmers are opting to beneficially utilize their crop residue rather than burn it."