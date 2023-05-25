A lawyer representing the family of a woman found dead in an Arby's freezer says the family plans to take legal action, the lawyer tells KATC.
A faulty freezer door latch may be to blame for the death of 63-year-old Nguyet Le, according to Paul Skrabanek of Pierce Skrabanek law firm, which is representing the Le family.
Le's body was found in a walk-in freezer at the Arbys in New Iberia earlier this month.
Skrabanek spoke with KATC about why they are moving forward with legal action.
"From talking with the authorities, there was something broken with the latch, and I don't know the specifics of it yet but whatever it was they were having to routinely keep the door open with a box of oil," Skrabanek said.
The attorney said below freezing temperatures and being unable to open the freezer door from the inside likely caused Le's death.
"The preliminary report from the coroner's office is that hypothermia was the cause of death," Skrabanek said. "Which is horrific and the investigating officers found a good bit of blood on the door so she must have fought to get out before collapsing."
Le, a mother of four and a grandmother, was contracted from Texas to work at the New Iberia location with her son, who was the one to find his mother's body in the freezer.