A 23-year-old Acadiana cancer patient whom UFC fighter Dustin Poirier honored before his 2021 win over Conor McGregor has died.
Peyton Murphy was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, in 2017 when he was 17 years old.
The diagnosis led to years of surgeries, including replacing part of his femur with a titanium rod and removing parts of his lung, diaphragm and liver, and over 100 sessions of chemotherapy at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Murphy died on Monday after a six-year battle with cancer.
“It feels as though my heart is bleeding. There are truly no words of what Peyton meant to me. My first born…. The best gift ever!!! It’s been a long exhausting 6 years son but you are cancer free in the arms of Jesus! You are the purest soul ever. Please watch over us,” his mother, Taylr Murphy, said in a Facebook post.
“Rest in paradise my brother 🙏 you taught me a lot in the short time we knew each other. I'm thankful our paths crossed, I'll never forget you,” Poirier shared on his Instagram, alongside a photo of the two men together.
View this post on Instagram
Poirier learned of Murphy’s cancer battle through a friend in spring 2021 and attended a crawfish-boil fundraiser for the young man’s care.
After that first meeting, the UFC fighter donated $30,000 toward Murphy’s care through his nonprofit the Good Fight Foundation, and surprised the Murphy family by giving them an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas to his 2021 fight against McGregor.
Read more about their relationship and Peyton's cancer battle: Meet Peyton Murphy, the young man battling cancer who Dustin Poirier calls 'the real fighter'