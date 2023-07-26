Two nonprofit organizations have filed a formal complaint against Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux with the city's civil service board, a move that could expedite an investigation into the embattled elected official.
The complaint says an immediate investigation and hearing is in the public interest because of the following alleged actions by the police chief:
- Ticket fixing
- Abuse of office/extortion
- Retaliatory conduct
- Concealment and security of records
- Election rigging
- Improper complaint handling
Allyson Melancon, a lawyer who represents officers across Acadiana, filed the complaint Wednesday on behalf of the Professional Association of Law Enforcement Officers and the Citizens for a New Louisiana.
The complaint, filed Wednesday during the regular civil service board meeting, alleges there is a "culture of corruption which is and has been hostile to the professional and law-abiding officers" who work at the Youngsville Police Department. The civil service board unanimously voted to accept the complaint, which will be discussed further at a future meeting.
A snippet of the culture referenced in the complaint came to public light through The Acadiana Advocate's reporting on a November traffic crash involving former council member Kayla Menard Reaux. The culture became further apparent during a special meeting March 30 held in response to The Advocate story, during which Boudreaux made it publicly known that every member of the council has asked him for favors or special treatment. The city council announced plans to investigate the police chief. The chief then sued the city council.
While a judge has yet to decide whether the city council has the authority to investigate the elected police chief, the Youngsville Municipal Police Civil Service Board appears to have the authority to launch such an investigation.
State law outlines the broad duties and powers of a civil service board, noting the board can take any action deemed necessary in the public interest. Among those powers include the ability to authorize an investigation into the administration of the police department if any citizen submits a written petition for just cause.
"The board actually has the authority and the power to do something," Melancon said in an interview after Wednesday's meeting. "I do a lot of civil service work, and we don't often see this, but they do have that authority. These are administrative and personnel issues, which is directly in their purview."
Boudreaux's attorney, Pat Magee, disagrees with this interpretation of the law, saying that two organizations filed the complaint instead of an everyday citizen.
"At this point, we are reviewing the allegations of the complaint," Magee said in a phone interview after the meeting. "However, we do not believe the two organizations making the complaint have standing to do so in front of the civil service board. Additionally, these complaints only reflect the opinions of a few malcontents within Chief Boudreaux’s office. And he stands ready to continue protecting the Youngsville citizens."
Melancon told the board during Wednesday's meeting that she is not asking for a hearing on each allegation presented in the complaint but instead for the board to launch its own investigation based on the information.
"We've never done that before," said board member Dawn Fournier with a chuckle. "But we'll look into it."
In addition to Fournier, who is appointed by Mayor Ken Ritter, the meeting was attended by Board Chair Benjamin Langlinais, who is appointed by the City Council, and Tracy Girard, who was recently elected to the board by Youngsville officers after the resignation of Brian Baumgardner earlier this year.
The board's attorney, Danny Landry, declined to comment for this story.
The complaint includes several examples of alleged illegal activity by Boudreaux.
Ticket fixing
Louisiana law forbids anyone other than a judge or city prosecutor from dismissing a citation after an officer turns it in.
During the March 30 council meeting, Boudreaux admitted to fixing tickets for council members and others in the community.
The complaint references citations that were allegedly fixed by Boudreaux for council members Matt Romero, Lindy Bolgiano, Simone Champagne and Ken Stansbury.
Abuse of office/extortion
Louisiana law defines extortion as the communication of threats to another with the intention to obtain anything of value or acquittance, advantage or immunity.
The complaint again references the March 30 meeting, during which Boudreaux told Bolgiano an investigation into Bolgiano's spouse would be moving forward. The exchange happened during discussion of a resolution authorizing the city council to investigate the police chief, which Bolgiano voted in favor of.
Retaliatory conduct
The complaint alleges multiple instances of retaliatory conduct by the chief. Youngsville officers are protected from retaliation by civil service law.
In August 2021, Boudreaux allegedly asked the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office to investigate Youngsville officer Brian Baumgardner. Part of the investigation concerned the "loyalty" of Baumgardner due to an allegation of someone asking Louisiana State Police or the District Attorney's Office to launch an investigation into Boudreaux and his administration for fixing tickets. Earlier this year, Baumgardner resigned from his elected position on the civil service board, citing fear of retaliation by the chief.
In October 2022, Youngsville officer Lloyd Henry appealed disciplinary action by the chief to the civil service board and, in January, was reinstated with full back pay. Instead of being reinstated to his previous position, a new position was created for Henry. The complaint alleges that despite the agreement reached, Boudreaux refused to allow Henry to return to the Youngsville Police Department unless a separate position was established so Henry could be assigned to duties outside of the police station.
In May 2023, Boudreaux entered a private property late one night with others to get "construction materials for the purposes of building a cabin," which were loaded onto a city-owned trailer that is assigned to the Youngsville Sports Complex, the complaint alleges. Youngsville officers allegedly responded to the scene, but there is no report of the incident or footage of the encounter. A "reasonable officer" would have documented the incident and all involved in case the property owner were to file a report of missing or damaged property, the complaint says.
In June 2023, Youngsville officer Hannah Gentry filed a complaint with the civil service board alleging Boudreaux had not filled a vacant supervisor position from the list of eligible employees in a timely manner. She asked for the complaint to be kept confidential until it was heard for fear of retaliation. Allegedly, once Boudreaux learned of the complaint, he "immediately began publicly commenting and discussing terminating her in retaliation for filing the complaint."
Concealment and security of records
Louisiana law allows any person to be criminally prosecuted for intentionally removing, mutilating, destroying, altering, falsifying or concealing any public record.
Boudreaux, who is the custodian of public records for the Police Department, allegedly has withheld public records requested in April 2023 that include:
- records pertaining to an internal investigation of Lindy Bolgiano's wife
- written policies of the Police Department pertaining to the administration of standardized field sobriety testing
- documents pertaining to Boudreaux's allegation of city council members violating the state's open meetings law
No one provided a reason for withholding the records, and the records were not produced even after urging by Youngsville City Attorney Wade Trahan, the complaint says.
The handling of case files involving Henry, who was investigated internally for multiple incidents before being demoted in September 2022, is another concern outlined in the complaint. Emails between Henry's attorney, the civil service board secretary, the board attorney and the Police Department's attorney indicate the file for recent internal affair had disappeared.
"I have asked chief several times for the records and as of this date he has still not provided me with them," Board Secretary Laurie Segura wrote in one email. In another email in January 2023, she wrote to board attorney Danny Landry "Chief says he doesn't know where he placed the documents."
No documents were ever produced, the complaint says. Henry agreed to a settlement in January to be reinstated with full backpay.
The complaint also alleges that Boudreaux and other officers violated criminal law and police department policy after controlled dangerous substances taken into evidence were discovered missing and the evidence log was altered on Boudreaux's orders. Public records requests related to this allegation also have not been satisfied, according to the complaint.
Election rigging
In May 2023, an election announcement for five Youngsville officers nominated to the civil service board to replace Baumgardner was posted. The announcement said "The employee who receives the majority of the votes that were cast wins the election. If no one wins by a majority, then there is a run-off between the top two."
No employee received a majority of the votes in the election, but Boudreaux and/or an employee of the Police Department allegedly declared Tim Cotone the winner and scheduled his swearing in ceremony, despite the requirement for a runoff election between Cotone and Tracy Girard. It was not until the question was raised by the Citizens for a New Louisiana that a runoff election was held, which resulted in Girard winning the seat over Cotone.
Improper complaint handling
A Louisiana law that establishes the minimum rights of a police officer while under investigation requires any investigation to be initiated within 14 days of the complaint being lodged.
In April 2022, Boudreaux initiated four investigations into four incidents involving Henry. Boudreaux allegedly received complaints against Henry and held onto them or someone sought out complainants to come forward against Henry.
In May 2022, about one month after the investigations into Henry began, Boudreaux entered into a service contract with Code 1 Professional Services, which is operated by reserve police officer Morgan Green. Code 1 Professional Services was not registered and authorized to do business in Louisiana until June 2022, about a month after the agreement was signed by Boudreaux and Green.
Green also conducted the investigation of former Youngsville officer Justin Ortis, who was terminated by Boudreaux earlier this year and has an appeal hearing scheduled next month before the civil service board.
Citizens have also voiced concerns during city council meetings about their complaints not being properly addressed, the complaint says.
In addition to accepting the complaint, the civil service board on Wednesday approved personnel actions and approved a raise for the board secretary, bumping her monthly pay from $300 to $600 for taking on additional duties this year.