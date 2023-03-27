Youngsville Councilmember Kayla Menard Reaux issued a statement Monday in response to The Acadiana Advocate's Sunday story about a Nov. 12 crash in Sugar Mill Pond.
Reaux said she suffered a concussion during the crash that caused "memory loss and uncharacteristic behavior" and that she "would never ask for special treatment" because she is not above the law.
"I understand that driving while being tired and distracted can be dangerous, and I encourage everyone to adhere to safe driving practices," Reaux wrote on Facebook. "I want to apologize for any uncharacteristic behavior exhibited during the accident. I want to assure the community that this is not indicative of my usual conduct and was a result of the head trauma that I sustained."
Reaux crashed into a parked vehicle on Palfrey Parkway in Sugar Mill Pond a few minutes before midnight with enough force that neither vehicle was drivable. She called Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux, who quickly arrived at the scene of the crash, where his officers were trying to get information from the councilwoman.
Reaux offered contradictory answers, expletives and mockery to the responding officers, according to body camera footage obtained by The Advocate.
“You been drinking?” the first responding officer asked Reaux
“No. Yes. Possibly,” she responded.
Reaux also called an officer an "a--hole" and gave the title of a song instead of her phone number.
The councilwoman declined medical treatment at the scene of the crash. She was not given a field sobriety test or issued a citation before she left in the police chief's vehicle.
When questioned by a reporter about her behavior, Reaux said she suffered a concussion but declined to provide evidence that she received treatment for such an injury. She again attributed her behavior to a concussion in the statement she issued after the Sunday story published.
"I want to draw attention to the seriousness of concussions, which are a common injury in automobile accidents," Reaux wrote. "I continue to suffer from damage left by the concussion and experience symptoms such as vertigo, sleep loss, and headaches. I want to stress that individuals who experience similar symptoms after an accident should seek medical attention."
Reaux did not return a reporter's call Monday for this story.
In her written statement, Reaux apologized to those affected by the crash and assured the community that she was "taking all necessary steps to address the situation."
"I remain committed to serving the people of Youngsville with honesty, integrity, and dedication," Reaux wrote. "I am truly sorry."