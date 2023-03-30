Youngsville Councilmember Kayla Menard Reaux has resigned from her elected position after public outcry about her behavior following a November crash.
Reaux announced her resignation Thursday morning, days after The Acadiana Advocate's story that detailed how the elected official may have received special treatment after she called the police chief from the scene of a wreck.
"I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have served as your elected official and to have contributed to our community," Reaux said in a statement. "However, I must acknowledge that I have fallen short of the high standards I set for myself as a community leader."
The councilwoman crashed into a parked vehicle on Palfrey Parkway in Sugar Mill Pond a few minutes before midnight one November night with enough force that neither vehicle was drivable. She called Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux, who quickly arrived at the scene of the crash, where his officers were trying to get information from the councilwoman.
Reaux offered contradictory answers, expletives and mockery to the responding officers, according to body camera footage obtained by The Advocate.
“You been drinking?” the first responding officer asked Reaux
“No. Yes. Possibly,” she responded.
Reaux also called an officer an "a--hole" and gave the title of a song instead of her phone number.
The councilwoman shared the resignation announcement on her Facebook page, apologizing for her behavior toward the police officers and recognizing that she may have caused pain and disappointment to members of the community.
"I am deeply sorry to the police department, first responders, and the community as a whole," Reaux wrote. "It was never my intention to cause harm, and I am committed to taking full responsibility for my actions and doing everything in my power to make things right."
When questioned by a reporter about her behavior, Reaux said she suffered a concussion but declined to provide evidence that she received treatment for such an injury. She again attributed her behavior to a concussion in a Monday statement she issued after the story published.
The councilwoman declined medical treatment at the scene of the crash. She was not given a field sobriety test or issued a citation before she left in the police chief's vehicle.
Boudreaux issued a statement Tuesday to several media outlets in response to The Acadiana Advocate's story, saying he did not direct or imply that Reaux should receive preferential treatment and he does not condone Reaux's behavior toward the officers on scene.
"All officers are afforded discretion in determining whether a citation should be issued and/or a sobriety test should be administered," Boudreaux wrote. "After a thorough review of the videos produced, I feel the footage corroborates the officers’ decisions in exercising their discretion. Bear in mind these officers are protected under Civil Service from any political influence or retaliation. It should be noted that one of the investigating officers clearly states that regardless of 'who is on scene,' he may elect to exercise his discretion and take over the investigation of this incident."
Reaux was elected to the Division A seat of the Youngsville City Council during a special election in October 2021 after Jamison "Jamey" Abshire vacated his seat midterm to accept a position working for Lafayette Consolidated Government.
"While my resignation may come as a surprise to some, it is a decision I have made with a deep sense of responsibility and commitment to my community," Reaux wrote in her resignation statement. "As an elected official, I am held to a higher standard, and I do not want my mistake to overshadow the work we have done together to make our community a better place. My commitment to serving our community will never waver, and I will continue to support it in any way I can, particularly through community service and youth sports programs."
It was not immediately clear who would fill her position, whether a special election would be held or if someone would be appointed to fill the vacancy until the next regular election in 2026.
The Youngsville City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday, when they are expected to approve a resolution that would launch an independent investigation into Boudreaux and the police department. The public meeting begins at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 201 Iberia St. It will also be livestreamed on the city's website at youngsville.us/livestream.