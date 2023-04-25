The Youngsville Fire Department will stop responding to most calls outside the city limits beginning June 1 due to limited funding from Lafayette Consolidated Government.
Youngsville firefighters will still respond to structural fires as required by a contract with LCG, but the city's firefighters will no longer be responding to other calls, including those related to medical incidents, vehicle wrecks, hazardous material situations and dumpster fires.
The decision to discontinue most services in the unincorporated area of the parish comes after a vote by the Youngsville Fire Department board during its April meeting. It's the most recent in a series of conversations this year about how to handle calls outside of the city limits as LCG payments arrive late and don't cover enough of the department's expenses.
About 30% of calls that Youngsville firefighters responded to in 2022 were in the unincorporated part of the parish, but LCG funded just 3% of the fire department's budget that year, with the city of Youngsville supplementing the rest.
During a March meeting, the fire department board considered cutting ties with LCG altogether and not responding to any calls outside of the city limits. That would require 30 days notice and would leave Youngsville without a tanker truck, which is provided to the city as part of an agreement with LCG.
Only two neighborhoods within the Youngsville city limits, Windermere and Southlake, require a tanker truck for fighting fires because of poor water pressure, according to Youngsville Fire Chief Blair Rivette. Other home and business fires within the city limits would be easily controlled using the city's water system and the fire department's ladder truck and three fire engines, he said. A new tanker truck can cost about $350,000. The bigger problem is the current three-year wait for new trucks.
The current contract between Youngsville and LCG expires in November. Youngsville leaders have said they intend to charge more for their services should a new contract be signed.
In 2022, Youngsville taxpayers contributed about $2.2 million to the fire department through a dedicated property tax and the city's general fund. LCG contributed about $71,000 to the fire department's budget that year.
Youngsville Councilmember and Firefighter Lindy Bolgiano raised concerns about LCG's quarterly payments arriving later than usual during a February Youngsville city council meeting. The council unanimously approved a resolution allowing the mayor to take action.
Mayor Ken Ritter sent a formal letter and email in February addressing the funding concerns to Josh Carlson, the parish councilmember who represents the Youngsville area, and copied in Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory and the other Lafayette Parish councilmembers. Council member Kevin Naquin was the only one to respond, Ritter said during a March board meeting.
Ritter said he did discuss the topic with Guillory during a February mayors meeting and again by phone. Guillory seemed concerned and receptive to finding a solution, Ritter said.
Fire protection in the unincorporated part of the parish has been a hot topic for years.
Unincorporated voters narrowly rejected a 10-mill property tax in 2018 that would have raised about $4 million annually for fire protection, despite dire warnings — mostly from Naquin — that defeating it would most likely result in lower fire ratings and higher insurance premiums.
The fire rating in unincorporated areas went up from 5 to 6 after the failed tax election and property insurance rate increases followed.
This won't be the first time Youngsville firefighters have stopped responding to calls outside of the city because of funding problems.
After the 2018 property tax failed, firefighters only responded to structural fires outside of the city limits. Youngsville firefighters resumed all calls in October 2020.