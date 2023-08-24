The Youngsville City Council appointed Cody Louviere, a patrol lieutenant for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, as the interim police chief during a special meeting Thursday evening.
Louviere, who also serves as watch commander and south district commander, has worked for the Sheriff's Office since 2011. Other titles he has held for the law enforcement agency include patrol staff sergeant, canine handler, patrol deputy and patrol reserve deputy.
"My career has been characterized by a deep sense of responsibility towards maintaining the safety and well-being of citizens," Louviere wrote in his resume. "I always approach each situation presented to me with a strong ethical compass, ensuring that every action I take is rooted in fairness, transparency, and respect for the law."
Youngsville leaders have largely kept quiet about the selection process for an interim police chief since Rickey Boudreaux announced he would resign from the elected position he's held since 2015.
After declining to share names of prospective candidates for more than a week, Youngsville leaders on Thursday released candidate resumes for the interim role in response to a public records request. In addition to Louviere, other candidates included:
- John Bourque Jr.
- Dale James Broussard
- Jean Paul Broussard
- Charles J. DeLaughter
- Nathan Merithew
- Gabriel Thompson
John Bourque Jr. is a patrol shift lieutenant for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, where he's worked since 2005. He previously worked as a patrol officer for the Broussard Police Department.
Dale James Broussard is a confidential assistant to the fire marshal for the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, where he's worked since 2018. He previously did background investigations for internal affairs for Louisiana State Police, worked as a criminal justice professor for South Louisiana Community College and served as a special executive assistant for the Louisiana Attorney General's Office.
Jean Paul Broussard is a deputy marshal for the Lafayette City Marshal's Office, where he's worked since 2013. He previously worked as an emergency medical dispatcher for Acadian Ambulance and as a general manager for Amanda Scotts Night Club.
Charles J. DeLaughter is a regional manager of security for Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, where he's worked since 2022. He previously worked as a special agent and supervisory special agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation and as an undercover narcotics agent, police officer, detective, narcotics supervisor and public relations officer for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Nathan Merithew is a staff sergeant and supervisor of a 12-person Special Weapons and Tactics team at the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, where he's worked since 2018. He previously worked as a reserve officer and patrol officer for the Youngsville Police Department, director of business development for 5.11 Tactical, marketing manager and military training coordinator for Craft International, owner of Sixell Innovations, a defense contractor and is a veteran of the Marine Corps.
Gabriel Thompson is the deputy police chief of the Youngsville Police Department, where he's worked since 2015. He previously worked as a private investigator for Star Group Investigative Services, an investigator for the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office and a patrol officer, internal affairs investigator, patrol supervisor, narcotics supervisor, shift commander and assistant precinct commander for the Lafayette Police Department.
Tensions have been high between Youngsville officers and elected officials in the aftermath of Boudreaux's resignation. Thirty-three out of the police department's 38 employees signed a petition asking the mayor and council to appoint Deputy Chief Gabriel Thompson as the interim chief instead of an outside candidate.
In response to the petition, Mayor Ken Ritter sent a letter to officers cautioning their advocacy and recommending "avoiding any appearance of using protected positions to influence political activities." Ritter cited a Louisiana law that prohibits political activities by civil service employees in the letter.
Officers have questioned the mayor's interpretation of the law, pointing to their right to join a private organization, such as the Professional Association of Law Enforcement Officers, that endorses a candidate for public office under certain circumstances. Officers cited the Office of State Examiner's list of political do's and don'ts to support their right to petition.
Louviere will remain in the interim police chief role through the end of 2024 since a special election will not be held to fill the vacant seat until late next year. The primary election will happen Nov. 5, 2024, with a general election happening Dec. 7, 2024, if there is a runoff.
In addition to appointing an interim police chief, the council approved a resolution to amend the budget by $100,000 for Christmas expenditures.
This is a developing story that will be updated.