Tensions appear to be high between Youngsville police officers and elected officials in the aftermath of Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux's resignation announcement.
Officers at the Youngsville Police Department have asked the mayor and council to appoint Deputy Chief Gabriel Thompson as the interim police chief instead of an outside candidate. Thirty-three out of 38 employees of the Police Department signed the petition, which was sent Tuesday afternoon to Mayor Ken Ritter and the Youngsville City Council.
“The morale within the Police Department has been extremely low the past few years,” the petition says. “We need healing, direction, discipline, and a leader who is capable and credible.”
The problem, according to Ritter, is that civil service employees are prohibited by law from endorsing or supporting candidates running for public office. No one has formally declared his or her intention to run for police chief after Boudreaux's resignation takes effect.
"I respect their opinion, and I trust their opinion," Ritter said of the Youngsville officers. "But I've also sat witness to a litany of allegations and complaints that have been reported in the media and the civil service board and other agencies. I'm keeping that in context for this appointment, and we're going to do as the law provides."
Members of the Youngsville City Council have been interviewing interim police chief candidates who are currently employed at the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, two sources confirmed. Ritter and council members declined to provide names of those being considered.
Some Youngsville officers have expressed concern over the possibility of a Sheriff's Office takeover of the Police Department. That could not happen by a city council vote alone, however.
"Any questions about the future of law enforcement in our community has just been consistent with our questions of scaling growth, and it's consistent with how we've approached everything from infrastructure to parks and rec to our fire department," Ritter said. "Any discussion has been within that spirit."
Interim council member Logan Lannoo, who was appointed by the council earlier this year after Kayla Reaux resigned from her elected position, said council members have discussed every possibility of what future leadership could look like at the Youngsville Police Department. Those discussions have explored what a sheriff's takeover could look like or how the city could transition from an elected police chief to one who is appointed by the mayor.
"Obviously, there's talks of changing the charter of the city to be an appointed chief of police or the idea of the sheriff coming in and just policing the city versus having an elected chief of police," Lannoo said. "And the way I see it, there is no perfect system. There will never be a perfect system. And we can point out problems with all three options. Rickey was the problem with an elected chief of police. (Lafayette Mayor-President) Josh Guillory has his hands full with an appointed chief of police. And New Iberia figured out what happens when the sheriff's department takes over."
Citing medical concerns, Boudreaux announced last week he would retire from the elected position he's held since 2015. His resignation will take effect on Monday.
The chief's Aug. 9 announcement came after a tumultuous year that's included criminal and ethics investigations, a formal complaint, an audit and a lawsuit.
The city council is expected to hold a meeting within two weeks to appoint an interim police chief, who will serve in the role until a special election is held to fill the open seat. The mayor and city council declined to elaborate on how the selection process will work for the interim appointment.
Earlier this week, Boudreaux and the city of Youngsville filed a joint motion to dismiss the police chief's lawsuit against the city council, which asked 15th Judicial District Court Judge Kristian Earles to determine whether the city had the authority to investigate the police chief.
Boudreaux remains the subject of investigations with the Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana Board of Ethics, according to sources with knowledge of the investigations.
The ethics investigation concerns Boudreaux's involvement in a November traffic incident involving Reaux, the former council member, according to attorneys representing Boudreaux and Youngsville officers who have been interviewed by a board investigator.
The Sheriff's Office investigation was allegedly launched after a police department employee found methamphetamine in the doorway of the chief's office on the morning of July 17.
John Mowell, spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, said his agency continues to investigate Boudreaux and the Youngsville Police Department. Mowell declined to comment further, citing the active investigation.
As far as the possibility of a sheriff's takeover of the Youngsville Police Department, Mowell said, "All I know is we're working with the Youngsville government to help them while they're transitioning."