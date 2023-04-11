Louisiana's newest Waffle House isn't gaining attention for those scattered, smothered and covered hashbrowns. Instead, Youngsville's new breakfast spot is taking off on social media for being a little too clean and for hiring workers with beautiful smiles.
A location of the 24-hour breakfast restaurant opened March 30 at 3104 E. Milton Ave. in Youngsville, the growing bedroom community just outside of Lafayette. Mayor Ken Ritter welcomed the city's newest restaurant in a Facebook post that has generated more than 42,000 shares, 26,000 comments and 13,000 reactions.
"Cleanest Waffle House I’ve ever seen," Jimmy Odus wrote. "No gold teeth present. No cigarettes lit. No signs of knowing how to fight. Everybody looks nice. And are those smiles I see? Thanks but no thanks. I’ll have to pass."
Waffle House has more than 1,900 locations in 25 states. All locations are open 24 hours a day and seven days a week.
"It's too clean in there," Nikia A. Summerlin commented on the mayor's Facebook post. "I need my waffle house to threaten and build up my immune system simultaneously."
"I don't like hashbrowns with good credit," Chad Prather wrote.
"What in the live, laugh, love is this?" Timothy Thompson wrote.
The restaurant chain employs more than 40,000 people who "are 'Waffle House' to their customers," according to the restaurant's website. That undoubtedly is true, if the comments on the Youngsville mayor's Facebook post are any indication.
"Ate at my local Waffle House yesterday. Waiter's name was Rooster. Doesn't look like anybody there is named Rooster," wrote Christy Heffner.
"I like my crew seasoned, ready to fight and the floors filthy," Mica Ross wrote. "If not it's hard to trust the food."
This isn't the first time the Youngsville Waffle House has generated attention. Locals poked fun at the restaurant's squeaky clean appearance back in 2021, when the building was still under construction in front of Sugar Mill Pond.
"That'll be the 'bougiest' Waffle House ever," Kay Miller Broussard wrote.
"I have never seen the sun shining over a waffle house," Jay Lamar wrote. "Them nice flowers in the front got to go cuz we don't go to waffle house for the scenery. We go after we can (barely) see straight..."