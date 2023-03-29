Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter issued a statement Wednesday afternoon in response to the behavior of a councilmember and the police chief after a November wreck.
Ritter said he condemns the behavior of Councilmember Kayla Menard Reaux, who may have received special treatment after calling Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux from the scene of a Nov. 12 wreck in Sugar Mill Pond. Details about the crash, along with body camera footage from responding officers, were made public in a Sunday story published by The Acadiana Advocate.
"I condemn the unprofessional comments and behavior displayed by Ms. Reaux during her November automobile accident and during the incidents that followed," Ritter said in a Wednesday statement. "While uncharacteristic of her usual behavior, there is an expectation that those elected to serve are held to a higher standard. Officers should always be treated with respect and dignity, and as community leaders we must set that example.
"Youngsville Police Department Officers are career civil servants with job security that should be able to conduct themselves without fear of political pressure or retaliation. I trust their training and judgment."
A special meeting has been called by the Youngsville City Council for Thursday to consider investigating the police chief. The public meeting begins at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 201 Iberia St. It will also be livestreamed on the city's website at youngsville.us/livestream.
There has been public outcry over the handling of the November crash involving the councilwoman since the incident was made public.
Reaux crashed into a parked vehicle on Palfrey Parkway in Sugar Mill Pond a few minutes before midnight one November night with enough force that neither vehicle was drivable. She called Boudreaux, who quickly arrived at the scene of the crash, where his officers were trying to get information from the councilwoman.
Reaux offered contradictory answers, expletives and mockery to the responding officers, according to body camera footage obtained by The Advocate.
“You been drinking?” the first responding officer asked Reaux
“No. Yes. Possibly,” she responded.
Reaux also called an officer an "a--hole" and gave the title of a song instead of her phone number.
Boudreaux issued a statement Tuesday to several media outlets in response to The Acadiana Advocate's story. He did not send the statement to The Advocate or return a reporter's call Tuesday requesting comment.
In the statement, Boudreaux said he did not direct or imply that Reaux should receive preferential treatment and he does not condone Reaux's behavior toward the officers on scene.
"All officers are afforded discretion in determining whether a citation should be issued and/or a sobriety test should be administered," Boudreaux wrote. "After a thorough review of the videos produced, I feel the footage corroborates the officers’ decisions in exercising their discretion. Bear in mind these officers are protected under Civil Service from any political influence or retaliation. It should be noted that one of the investigating officers clearly states that regardless of 'who is on scene,' he may elect to exercise his discretion and take over the investigation of this incident."
The councilwoman issued a statement Monday in response to The Acadiana Advocate's story. Reaux said she suffered a concussion during the crash that caused "memory loss and uncharacteristic behavior" and that she "would never ask for special treatment" because she is not above the law.
"I understand that driving while being tired and distracted can be dangerous, and I encourage everyone to adhere to safe driving practices," Reaux wrote on Facebook. "I want to apologize for any uncharacteristic behavior exhibited during the accident. I want to assure the community that this is not indicative of my usual conduct and was a result of the head trauma that I sustained."
The councilwoman declined medical treatment at the scene of the crash. She was not given a field sobriety test or issued a citation before she left in the police chief's vehicle.
When questioned by a reporter about her behavior, Reaux said she suffered a concussion but declined to provide evidence that she received treatment for such an injury. She again attributed her behavior to a concussion in the statement she issued after the story published Sunday.