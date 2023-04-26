A Youngsville officer who responded to a controversial November crash involving a former councilwoman has been fired.
Sgt. Justin Ortis was fired April 13 by Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux for allegedly violating departmental policies related to records, cell phone usage, internal investigations and insubordination. He is appealing his termination.
Allyson Melancon, his lawyer, wrote in an April 17 letter to the Youngsville Police Civil Service Board that Ortis' termination was "not in good faith for cause" and was in direct violation of a Louisiana law that protects civil service officers.
The Civil Service Board approved the appeal request Wednesday during its regular meeting. A date for the appeal hearing has not yet been set.
Melancon is asking the board to determine the reasonableness of Boudreaux's action against Ortis and to immediately reinstate Ortis to his former position with retroactive pay and reimbursement for attorney's fees.
Boudreaux alleges in a personnel action form that Ortis violated four of the police department's policies. The alleged violations within those policies include:
- not following protocol for how records are maintained and disseminated
- taking pictures of crime scenes or crash investigations with a personal device
- electronically copying or posting pictures from investigations to the internet or personal devices
- duplicating, disseminating or using video and/or audio produced by in-car camera systems without written directive
- replicating any in-car camera video and/or audio with a personal device
- not cooperating in an internal investigation, which may include interfering with the investigating and/or failing to submit to a polygraph test
- releasing information to any non-law enforcement entity without proper authorization
- failing to provide information to a supervisor, making a false statement or misrepresenting facts
- failing to obey lawful orders given by a supervisor or displaying obvious disrespect of a superior officer
Ortis was fired less than three weeks after the publication of an Acadiana Advocate story concerning the handling of a November wreck involving Kayla Menard Reaux, who at the time served as a member of the Youngsville City Council.
Reaux did not cooperate with responding officers, including Ortis, after she crashed into a parked vehicle in Sugar Mill Pond on Nov. 12. Instead, Reaux called the police chief, who quickly arrived at the scene; she left in his vehicle without receiving a sobriety test or citation.
Public outcry over how the crash was handled resulted in Reaux's March 30 resignation from her elected position and the Youngsville City Council's decision to investigate Boudreaux and his police department. That investigation is currently on hold as the council seeks a ruling over whether their plan is legally sound.
During Wednesday's meeting, the civil service board also approved a measure that will provide Youngsville Deputy Chief Gabe Thompson with civil service protections.