Citing health concerns, embattled Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux announced he will resign from the elected position he's held since 2015, despite declaring at a public meeting earlier this year that he would "fight to the bitter end."
Boudreaux submitted a letter of resignation to Mayor Ken Ritter around 1 p.m. Wednesday after a tumultuous year that has included criminal and ethics investigations, a formal complaint, an audit and a lawsuit.
Boudreaux, 62, announced his resignation Wednesday, citing health concerns, after he was hospitalized last week for a procedure to stretch open a blocked artery. His final day in office will be Aug. 21.
The resignation announcement comes one day before a civil service board hearing for Sgt. Justin Ortis, who was terminated by the police chief earlier this year, and the city council's regular monthly meeting.
Boudreaux first took the reins as Youngsville's police chief in January 2015 after a successful second campaign to unseat 28-year chief Earl Menard. Boudreaux ran unopposed for reelection in 2018 and again in 2022. His term does not expire until December 2026.
It was not immediately clear who would take over day-to-day operations of the Youngsville Police Department, which has both an assistant chief and a deputy chief, after Boudreaux's departure. A special election date has not yet been set to fill the vacant position.
Boudreaux is reportedly the subject of an investigation with the Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana Board of Ethics, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the investigations.
The Sheriff's Office investigation was allegedly launched after a Police Department employee found methamphetamine in the doorway of the chief's office on the morning of July 17.
John Mowell, spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, confirmed his agency is conducting an investigation involving the Youngsville Police Department. Mowell would not disclose specifics, citing the active investigation.
A search warrant obtained by The Acadiana Advocate shows the Sheriff's Office was authorized to obtain video footage from cameras at the Youngsville Police Department because they were believed to include evidence of one felony count of possession of a schedule II substance. Methamphetamine is among the drugs in that class. The search warrant was signed July 17 by 15th Judicial District Court Judge Royale Colbert.
Youngsville City Attorney Wade Trahan confirmed that city representatives contacted the Sheriff's Office to conduct an investigation. Trahan would not discuss specifics of the case.
Pat Magee, who is representing Boudreaux in a lawsuit against the city council, said he was unaware of any alleged criminal activity concerning his client. Magee said he would not be informed of any potential criminal investigation because his law firm only represents Boudreaux in his capacity as an elected official.
The Louisiana Board of Ethics is also reportedly investigating Boudreaux for his involvement in a November traffic incident involving former council member Kayla Reaux. Two officers who responded to that incident were interviewed by an investigator with the ethics board last month, according to their attorney, Allyson Melancon. The police chief was also interviewed by a board investigator, according to Magee.
Facing increasing pressure, Boudreaux allegedly sent a threatening text message to one of his patrol officers, Tim Mikhael, according to a letter Mikhael's attorney sent last week to Boudreaux's attorney. Mikhael was expected to speak with a board investigator the same week the message was sent.
"Watch what is coming," Boudreaux allegedly wrote just after midnight on July 29. "Now I have a few phone calls to make. It's my turn to make those that turned on me pay for what they have done. You just might be number 1 on the list."
Boudreaux's resignation comes after months of conflict between the elected police chief and city council members.
The problems came into public view in a March 26 story in The Acadiana Advocate that detailed how a former council member may have received special treatment after she called Boudreaux from the scene of a November crash in Sugar Mill Pond. Reaux, the former council member, left the scene of the crash in the chief's vehicle without receiving a citation or sobriety test. She resigned from her elected position days after the story published.
After public outcry, the city council announced it would investigate Boudreaux from the time he first took office in 2015 until the present day.
Boudreaux responded by suing the city council. Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge Kristian Earles has not yet issued a ruling in the lawsuit that alleges that two of the city council's resolutions violate the Lawrason Municipal Corporations Act, which limits the authority of the mayor and council over an elected police chief.
Since then, the city council conducted an audit that found Boudreaux collected more than $24,000 in taxpayer funds for unauthorized vehicle expenses from September 2016 through April 2023. He collected those funds on top of the $1,000-per-month vehicle allowance he received until May, when the Youngsville City Council unanimously voted to pause those payments. The council also eliminated the monthly allowance from the department's budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
A complaint was also filed against Boudreaux last month with the city's civil service board that alleges the police chief engaged in ticket fixing, extortion, retaliatory conduct, concealment of public records, election rigging and improper handling of complaints. The complaint, filed by two organizations, asked the civil service board to investigate the chief and the "culture of corruption which is and has been hostile to the professional and law-abiding officers" in the Youngsville Police Department. Magee has questioned whether the organizations have ground to request such an investigation.
Ethical concerns about Boudreaux were raised long before he was elected as the police chief of Youngsville.
Boudreaux was fired from the Sheriff's Office in 2008 for allegedly having sex with a criminal informant. The allegation was sustained by an internal investigation that included a recorded phone call between Boudreaux and the informant and a polygraph test, which indicated deception when Boudreaux was asked whether he engaged in sexual activity with the informant.
Sheriff’s Office records show Boudreaux was disciplined numerous times over alleged policy violations prior to the incident that resulted in his termination.
In 2001, Boudreaux was reprimanded after he shouted expletives at intake nurses at the Lafayette jail and refused to take a recently arrested woman to the hospital for medical care. Later that year, he was suspended without pay and placed on probation after allegedly helping a woman break into her ex-boyfriend's home. Boudreaux was also flagged by the Sheriff’s Office Early Identification Program on three occasions because more than three use-of-force incidents had been linked to him in a one-year timeframe.
When asked last year about his time at the Sheriff’s Office, Boudreaux said he got a lot of training in and ran one of the most successful street teams at the agency.