Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux will be investigated, along with his police department, following public outcry over the handling of a November crash involving a former councilwoman who may have received special treatment.
The Youngsville City Council unanimously approved a resolution during a special meeting Thursday to allow the mayor to launch an independent investigation into Boudreaux and his agency.
The investigation approval comes days after The Acadiana Advocate's story that detailed how Youngsville Councilwoman Kayla Menard Reaux called the police chief from the scene of a crash and left without receiving a citation or sobriety test. Reaux announced her resignation from the elected position she's held since 2021 ahead of the council's special meeting to consider investigating Boudreaux.
This is a developing story that will be updated.