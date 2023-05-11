Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux will be audited after collecting at least $18,000 in taxpayer dollars for unauthorized personal vehicle expenses since September 2016 on top of the approved $1,000 monthly allowance he receives for such expenses.
Boudreaux has been receiving extra payments for gas and other vehicle expenses for nearly seven years, even though he agreed during a September 2016 council meeting to forgo itemizing vehicle expenses in exchange for a new $1,000-per-month vehicle allowance, which the council approved, in part, because of the August 2016 flood. The chief asked the council for the allowance after he used his personal Jeep to navigate through the high waters because his police unit could not drive through flooded streets.
Details about the unauthorized payments came out during Thursday’s regular city council meeting, during which an agenda item was added to address the situation.
The council unanimously approved a motion during Thursday’s meeting to conduct an audit of the chief’s vehicle expenses from 2016 to present and to suspend the $1,000 monthly vehicle allowance until the investigation is complete.
Boudreaux said he agreed to forgo the itemization of vehicle expenses during the September 2016 meeting before he was assigned to statewide taskforces and took on extra patrols on weekends and holidays. The police chief said he discussed with the administration itemizing expenses not long after the monthly allowance was approved because of the additional duties.
Boudreaux said his expenses have been documented properly and approved each month. He said he also expected the council members, finance department or auditors to address the itemization before now if it were an issue.
"Had I known it would be a problem, I figure it would have popped up before now," Boudreaux said. "Maybe we all learn from this and come up with a better procedure."
Council member and mayor pro tempore Matt Romero said expenses are approved by the council for the entire department and are not seen broken down by specific individuals. Since Boudreaux is the head of the police department, nobody else had to authorize the itemized expenses, which he agreed not to submit in exchange for the monthly allowance.
Romero and Ken Stansbury were on the city council at the time of the 2016 monthly allowance approval. Council member Simone Champagne served as the city's chief administrative officer at the time. Council members Lindy Bolgiano and Logan Lannoo, who was recently appointed to fill Kayla Reaux's seat, were not on the city council in 2016.
"I'm new here, but I'm just as furious as you are that the council has missed it, the accounting firm has missed it," Lannoo told Boudreaux. "You've been paid $79,000 for your vehicle to maintain it. And you've gotten an additional $18,000."
The council's decision to audit Boudreaux comes a week after the police chief filed a lawsuit against the City Council.
This is a developing story that will be updated.