Although a judge has yet to decide if the Youngsville City Council can conduct a formal investigation into Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux, the council members are using what power they do have — oversight of the police department's budget — to send a message.
The council unanimously approved a budget for the upcoming fiscal year that suspends Boudreaux's monthly vehicle allowance and puts a freeze on all additional requests, including recent ones for additional officers and a new vehicle for the chief, until further information can be gathered. Council members agreed to keep a 3% cost of living increase for police department staff, add one school resource officer position for Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy’s new high school campus and fill three vacant positions that were part of last year’s budget.
"I think that we're all cognizant of the fact that the department must grow," said Mayor Ken Ritter during a special council meeting June 29. "I mean, our city is growing. Growth in the budget seems to make sense and is commensurate with population growth, revenue growth, those type of things."
Boudreaux's proposed budget came in at $5.9 million, which is about $1.7 million higher than the previous year's budget. The proposal included seven new positions and nine new vehicles, one of which was for the chief. The plan, according to Deputy Police Chief Gabe Thompson, included adding a fourth officer to patrol shifts from the current three per shift.
Council member Lindy Bolgiano, a firefighter by trade, questioned the need for such an increase when the city's fire department has added staff, three new trucks and a second station with a budget that's largely stayed stagnant from year to year.
"His budget just struck us off guard," Bolgiano said in a call after the meeting. "We compared budgets to Broussard and other agencies our size. Broussard has five to six officers on a shift at a time, yet their budget is $1 million less than ours. Are we not allocating the dollars properly? Are they not spending them how they should?"
Thompson addressed the council about the vacant positions during the June 29 meeting, during which the council adopted the 2023-24 budget.
Three new positions that were approved by the council for the last fiscal year remained vacant ahead of the new fiscal year because of turnover within the department, Thompson said. Offers were made to three applicants days before the special council meeting, but all three people declined to continue with the hiring process.
"So now we're back at square one," Thompson told the council members. "We do have other people who (have applied), but that's where we're at."
Boudreaux did not return a call Tuesday for this story.
Another position at the police department remains unfilled after Sgt. Justin Ortis appealed his termination earlier this year. His appeal hearing, initially set for two dates in June and another in July, has been postponed yet again. A new date has not been set. That position will remain open until Ortis is either reinstated or has exhausted the appeal process.
The city council's scrutiny of the police chief's budget comes after months of conflict between council members and the chief. The problems came into public view in a March 26 story in The Acadiana Advocate that detailed how a former council member may have received special treatment after she called Boudreaux from the scene of a November crash in Sugar Mill Pond. Kayla Reaux, the former council member, left the scene of the crash in the chief's vehicle without receiving a citation or sobriety test. She resigned from her elected position days after the story published.
After public outcry, the city council announced it would investigate Boudreaux from the time he first took office in 2015 until the present day.
Boudreaux responded by suing the city council. Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge Kristian Earles has not yet issued a ruling in the lawsuit, which alleges that two of the city council's resolutions violate the Lawrason Municipal Corporations Act, which limits the authority of the mayor and council over an elected police chief.
Since then, the city council conducted an audit that found Boudreaux collected more than $24,000 in taxpayer funds for unauthorized vehicle expenses from September 2016 through April 2023. He collected those funds on top of the $1,000-per-month vehicle allowance he received until May, when the Youngsville City Council unanimously voted to pause those payments. The council eliminated the monthly allowance from the department's budget for the upcoming fiscal year.