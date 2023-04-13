Executives from Rouses Markets, Mayor Ken Ritter and City Council members gathered to celebrate the grand reopening of Rouses Market in Youngsville on Thursday.
In addition to cutting the ribbon on the revamped store, they presented a check for $10,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank.
The new-and-improved Youngsville store now features a Mongolian Grill with made to order stir-frys, a panini-making station, and a brand-new ramen noodle station. The dairy and frozen foods departments have been enhanced, and bakery and produce departments completely remodeled. It is a Rouses Barrel House store, which means it has a wide selection of the best bourbons, according to a statement from Rouses.
The store on East Milton Avenue originally opened in 2009. The company started the renovation nearly a year ago.
The reopening is the latest grocery development in a burgeoning market that includes a new Rouses at the corner of Camellia Boulevard and Verot School Road. The fourth Lafayette-area Rouses, the store at 1810 Camellia, is scheduled to open this summer.