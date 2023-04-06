The city of Youngsville is seeking applications to temporarily fill the council seat recently vacated by Kayla Menard Reaux.
Those interested can submit a résumé and cover letter for consideration to council@youngsvillela.gov by 5 p.m. April 12. The Youngsville City Council must appoint someone to fill the Division A seat within 20 days of the vacancy until voters can elect a new councilperson.
A special election to fill the seat will be held Oct. 14. If there is a runoff, that election will take place Nov. 18. Qualifying for the election will happen Aug. 8-10.
Reaux announced her resignation March 30 from the election position she's held since 2021 after public outcry about her behavior following a November crash. Details from the crash became public days before her resignation in The Acadiana Advocate's story that detailed how the elected official may have received special treatment after she called the police chief from the scene of a wreck.
The councilwoman crashed into a parked vehicle on Palfrey Parkway in Sugar Mill Pond just before midnight Nov. 12 with enough force that neither vehicle was drivable. She called Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux, who quickly arrived at the scene of the crash, where his officers were trying to get information from the councilwoman.
Reaux offered contradictory answers, expletives and mockery to the responding officers, according to body camera footage obtained by The Advocate.
“You been drinking?” the first responding officer asked Reaux
“No. Yes. Possibly,” she responded.
Reaux also called an officer an "a--hole" and gave the title of a song instead of her phone number.
The councilwoman shared the resignation announcement on her Facebook page, apologizing for her behavior toward the police officers and recognizing that she may have caused pain and disappointment to members of the community.
"I am deeply sorry to the police department, first responders, and the community as a whole," Reaux wrote. "It was never my intention to cause harm, and I am committed to taking full responsibility for my actions and doing everything in my power to make things right."