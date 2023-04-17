The Youngsville City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday to appoint someone to the seat of Kayla Menard Reaux, who resigned from her elected position last month, until a special election can be held.
The city council was set to appoint one of the 11 candidates who applied for the interim council position during its regular council meeting last week, but the council opted to table the matter to allow more time to consider the applicants.
Council member Lindy Bolgiano voted against the proposal to table the issue during last Thursday's meeting. Bolgiano said there was no need to drag out the matter or spend taxpayer dollars on a special meeting. Council members Matt Romero, Ken Stansbury and Simone Champagne voted to approve it, citing the need for more time to speak with the applicants to make an informed decision.
The deadline for applications for the interim position was April 12, one day before the council's regular monthly meeting.
The need to fill the Division A seat comes after Reaux's March 30 resignation following public outcry over her behavior at the scene of a November crash. Details from the crash became public in a March 26 Acadiana Advocate story that detailed how the elected official may have received special treatment after she called the police chief from the scene of a wreck. After initially saying they would investigate the police chief's actions, council members last Thursday tabled the idea to seek legal advice on whether they have the authority to do so.
Eleven people applied for the interim seat, including:
- Shannon D. Bares
- Jacob Broussard
- Chris Dardar
- La Sonja Dunbar
- Jacob H. Held
- Logan Lannoo
- Robbie J. LeBlanc
- Eddie Lewis III
- Michele Naquin
- Nicholas Niland
- Matthew Thomassee
The special meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 201 Iberia St. in Youngsville.
Whoever is selected to fill Reaux's seat will serve until a new council member is sworn in.
A special election is set for Oct. 14. If there is a runoff, that election will take place Nov. 18. Qualifying for the election will happen Aug. 8-10.