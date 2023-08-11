Local and state officials on Thursday celebrated the substantial completion of two regional detention pond projects in Youngsville ahead of the seventh anniversary of the 2016 flood that impacted 660 homes in the Lafayette Parish bedroom community.
The $10 million project, which consist of seven ponds, are the first in Louisiana to be completed from the pool of about $277 million awarded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for the 2016 floods, officials said. About $25 million of those hazard mitigation funds were earmarked for the Acadiana region.
"While it's great that these are the first two projects for the state, it should give everybody pause that these are also the first two projects for the state," said Pam Granger, the Youngsville city engineer who designed the projects. Another 135 projects slated to receive FEMA's hazard mitigation funds in Louisiana after the August 2016 are trailing behind the Youngsville ones, Granger said.
Youngsville's $10 million regional detention ponds, which span about 100 acres along Bayou Parc Perdu and Coulee LaSalle, are expected to have a $39 million benefit that will extend beyond Youngsville's boundaries by holding storm waters during heavy rain events that would otherwise flow to parts of Vermilion, St. Martin and Iberia parishes.
Mayor Ken Ritter said Youngsville leaders developed a master plan for the city in 2015 that prioritized drainage projects at a time when flooding wasn't yet top of mind for residents.
"Before 2016, no one was interested in really talking about drainage," Ritter said. "We knew that we had a drainage issue, but guess what? We all drive F-150s and we deal with it, right?"
The city's master plan, which was adopted by the city council in January 2016, is one reason Youngsville's regional detention projects received state and federal approval before others, according to the mayor. Another reason is because of Granger's persistence.
Granger still vividly remembers calling the mayor while sitting on the island in her kitchen as the floodwaters rose in her Youngsville home on the morning of Aug. 12, 2016. She was up early that day, despite attending a late city council meeting the night before, in preparation for a meeting in Baton Rouge. Her brother, who works at her firm, McBade Engineers and Consultants, had called minutes earlier to say he couldn't come to work because of rising floodwaters in his neighborhood, Highland Ridge. Their sister's home in the unincorporated part of Lafayette Parish would also soon flood.
That's when the drainage projects outlined in the masterplan a year prior became personal. Granger made it her mission to do everything in her power to ensure others wouldn't also have to sort through flooded belongings and rebuild their homes.
"I saw what it did to my life, and I don't want anybody to have to experience that," Granger said.
"We need to do more of this across the entire state. This is fixable. It's 100% fixable. We can fix this — our drainage issues and watershed management issues. We can do it."
State leaders took a different approach to spending the federal hazard mitigation funds than they did after Hurricanes Katrina struck in 2005, when much of the grant money was used to raise individual homes. In July 2017, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the majority of hazard mitigation dollars allocated for the 2016 floods would go toward projects that lower the base flood elevation levels.
The problem, Granger said, is that the benefit cost analysis required by FEMA for hazard mitigation grants uses an algorithm developed for small scale projects such as raising houses or purchasing generators. Louisiana's focus on lowering the base flood elevation, while theoretically more beneficial to more people, has made it more difficult for projects to get federal approval.
"It's not red tape," Granger said. "You got the tape, and it's in a ball. And the tape's all together, and you have to pull it apart."
Thursday's ribbon-cutting ceremony for the state's first completed projects was attended by U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette, and representatives from the governor's office along with Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory and Youngsville council members.
Higgins arrived with Ritter and Granger via helicopter to a pond along Bayou Parc Perdu near the Fortune Hills subdivision. Dirt from the project filled the air as the helicopter landed Thursday at a time when extreme heat and drought were more pressing concerns than the possibility of flooding.
In addition to holding storm water, the regional detention ponds will also serve as recreational areas with walking paths, landscaping, dog waste stations, fishing areas, playgrounds and benches. By serving an additional purpose, the federally funded ponds will get local funding for maintenance and security from the city's 1-cent tax dedicated for parks and recreation.
The passive park proposal for the pond located near Fortune Hills has drawn criticism from some residents of the subdivision because of the possibility of increased traffic in their neighborhood, which provides the only access to and from the pond.
Will Daniels, a resident of Fortune Hills, addressed the Youngsville City Council during its regular meeting Thursday evening. Daniels asked whether an access road could be constructed from Fortune Road to the pond so his neighborhood would not face increased traffic.
"I got kids. I got pets," Daniels said during Thursday's city council meeting "I don't want anybody driving down the street going fast. We all ready have issues with people speeding."
A condition of the landowner who sold the property for the project was that he would not be required to sell the property along Fortune Road, Ritter said. The mayor said the recreational component of this particular pond could be tailored to meet the desires of residents in the neighborhood. Ritter suggested an access gate that could be opened and closed each day by park police so traffic would be limited to daylight hours only. While the park might bring more traffic to the neighborhood, Ritter said the park police presence could also reduce speeding. He also suggested that playground equipment and other amenities could be included or not, depending on feedback of Fortune Hills residents. Nothing would be done immediately, Ritter said, and the pond could be fenced off from the neighborhood, if that's what the residents ask for.
Monique Blanco Boulet, who until recently was CEO of the Acadiana Planning Commission, said Youngsville's detention ponds have served as a model for the rest of the state. The park aspect is a large reason for that.
"I've worked a lot at the state level and the federal level with mitigation. This is a best practice project," Boulet said during Thursday's council meeting.
"The projects don't look like this. This excites me, to be in Lafayette Parish and have something like that because I promise you it will be held up as a best practice."