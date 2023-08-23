The extreme heat in Acadiana is too much even for zoo animals.
Zoosiana announced Tuesday that it will be closed Wednesday and Thursday because of extreme heat.
“For the safety and well-being of our animals, staff and guests, Zoosiana will be closed on Wednesday August 23rd and Thursday August 24th due to high temperatures,” the zoo announced in a Facebook post..
The highest temperatures of the year are expected this week, and temps on Wednesday and Thursday threaten to break the all-time record of 107 degrees, with heat index approaching of 115 degrees.
