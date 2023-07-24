One proposal to ban short-term rentals such as AirBNBs in the city of Lafayette's residential neighborhoods has been delayed until Aug. 22.
But a second ordinance, by City Councilman Pat Lewis, remains in play, with amendments, he said Monday.
"This has been going on for over two years," Lewis said. "It's time for us to make a decision."
Lewis' ordinance as introduced July 11 would allow short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods but would prohibit the renting of single rooms. He said Monday he is proposing amendments at Tuesday's meeting.
The Lafayette City Council also was expected to consider Tuesday a proposal by Councilman Andy Naquin, but in a news release distributed Monday afternoon, Naquin said he requested a delay on the vote until Aug. 22 to allow the council to consider amendments.
Because Naquin was the sponsor of the proposal, no council vote is needed Tuesday to approve the deferral.
At its July 11 meeting, short-term rental owners asked the council to delay action and appoint a committee that includes them to draft new regulations.
In the minority at that meeting, homeowners who live next to or near short-term rental properties told of problems such as noise and alleged crime brought to their quiet neighborhoods by short-term renters.
Two couples for several years have been in a feud with the owners of a short-term rental property near them in an historic residential neighborhood.
Because the Lafayette Development Code does not specifically address or regulate short-term rentals in single-family residential zones, by default, they are allowed.
The City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. at 705 W. University Ave.