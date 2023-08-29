Robert Judge has stepped down as president of the Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control.
In an email sent shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, Judge informed the board of his resignation as president effective 5 p.m. Monday.
No explanation was provided. His term as president was set to expire Oct. 31.
Judge did not resign from the library board.
Judge was appointed to the volunteer library board in February 2021. He was nominated by Lafayette Parish Councilman Josh Carlson from among a field of seven highly qualified candidates that included educators. Carlson and Councilmen John Guilbeau and Bryan Tabor voted for Judge's appointment to the library board.
He almost immediately pushed a controversial ultra conservative agenda, starting in April 2021 by trying to change the library system's mission statement to remove "recreation and cultural enrichment" programs.
In October of 2021, the library board voted Judge president, reelecting him for a second year-long term in 2022.
Before Judge was appointed to the library board, he was a vocal opponent in 2018 to a proposed Drag Queen Story Time that was scheduled but eventually not held at the library. Stephanie Armbruster, who was appointed to the library board in August 2020, also protested Drag Queen Story Time.
Judge's presidency has been marked by controversy and conflict. He had an LGBTQ+ advocate arrested for speaking out of turn at a library board meeting and had an anti-censorship speaker escorted out of a meeting by armed law enforcement officers, leading to a federal lawsuit for violating free speech rights.
Judge attempted to fire a library manager for insubordination without properly notifying the employee, failed several times to kill plans to construct a Northeast Regional Library in favor of leasing space, and on Aug. 21 led the three newest board members in an illegal executive session vote to fire Library Director Danny Gillane, again resulting in legal action.
He was chastised by some on the Parish Council the next day for failing to move forward with construction of the Northeast Regional Library the day before when he voted against the purchase of land and was told to call a special board meeting to buy the land.
Gillane told The Acadiana Advocate Aug. 23 that he believes he was fired because of the Northeast Regional Library and that Judge does not want the library built.
Some residents have been calling for Judge to resign as president and from the board and are circulating a petition for him to step down.