Angie Sanford and members of The Fifth Edition Ken Breaux, from left, Coy Fitch and George Cousin, who will be performing during Beneath the Balconies this Sunday, are pictured Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Shadows-on-the-Teche in New Iberia, La. Sanford will perform selections from The Music Man atop a balcony on Main Street, and The Fifth Edition will perform on the grounds of Shadows-on-the-Teche during the event.