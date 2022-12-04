The Shadows-on-the-Teche and The Iberia African American Historical Society will open an oral traditions exhibit titled The Second Side: A Historical Retelling of African American Life in Iberia Parish. The event will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Shadows Visitors Center, 320 E. Main St., New Iberia.
The exhibit features oral histories from African American residents and natives who participated in interviews conducted by high school students as part of the Oral Traditions class, conducted through a partnership between the Shadows and Iberia Parish Schools from 1992 to 2007.
Breighlynn M. Polk is the curator. Speakers for the program will include individuals who helped to create the class and some who participated in the interviews.
The event is free and open to the public. It will also be live streamed via Facebook and Zoom, day of, for those who are unable to attend onsite on the day of the event. The exhibit will be available for viewing during events at the Shadows.
Polk is a graduate student in the American Studies program at Kennesaw State University in Georgia. She earned a bachelor’s in history from Clark Atlanta University in 2017 and has participated in various professional conferences and presentations. She anticipates graduating Kennesaw in May.
Polk is a New Iberia native who uses oral histories as a method of research throughout the interdisciplinary scope of history-making. She focuses on exemplifying the narratives of marginalized communities. She said she is dedicated to unveiling hidden histories of those whose experiences have been overlooked or ignored.
The program includes three speakers: Elaine P. Cambell, Jalana Durall and Patricia Kahle.
Campbell, a lifelong resident of New Iberia’s “Lil’ Brooklyn” community, taught English in the Iberia and St. Mary Parish school systems for over 60 years. She experienced the highs and lows of segregation and integration in Iberia Parish. Campbell established The Ebony Journal, Iberia Parish’s first Black-owned newspaper since Reconstruction.
Durall, a resident of New Iberia, participated in the inaugural Oral Traditions class, one of the first African American History courses offered in Iberia Parish. She graduated New Iberia Senior High in 1994. Durall works with the Iberia Parish School Board.
Kahle serves as the interim executive director of the Shadows and was instrumental in the creation of the Oral Traditions class.