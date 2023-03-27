South Louisiana Community College will host celebrations of Community College Week at all nine of its campuses Monday through Friday. The events lead up to national Community College Month, which occurs in April.
Collise Dupont, SLCC associate dean of students and enrollment management, said all 12 Louisiana Community and Technical College System campuses will participate in Community College Week.
“SLCC will highlight its programs, staff and the opportunities that community colleges offer to students throughout Acadiana and the country,” Dupont said.
"Celebrating Community College Week is not just about acknowledging the contributions of our institutions, but also recognizing the remarkable impact our students and graduates have on their communities. At South Louisiana Community College, we are committed to providing an accessible, high-quality education that prepares our students for success in the workforce and in life,” Vincent June, SLCC chancellor, said in an issued statement. “This week, we celebrate the power of community colleges to transform lives and strengthen communities.”
SLCC in Lafayette was scheduled to host SLCC Spirit Day on Monday, with students, faculty, staff and the community encouraged to wear the school colors of navy and gold to show school pride.
The Lafayette campus will host preview day Tuesday. Students and families can learn about academic programs, admissions and financial aid opportunities at these events. Faculty, staff and students will be present to provide guidance and answer questions about the college and its offerings.
A complete list of events for all the SLCC events can be found at www.solacc.edu. At some events, students in attendance may vie for $500 scholarships.
The focus for most events, Dupont said, will be on reminding the public about community colleges and the opportunities they afford students, both in academic classes and in the Economic & Workforce Development programs. That message follows some troublesome years for LCTCS enrollment, which decreased along with enrollments that are slipping around the country. SLCC is among the community colleges that has suffered enrollment losses.
Collise said enrollment “kind of broke even” this spring, with 4,215 students enrolled the semester that started in January. Before the pandemic, enrollment was about 6,000.
“We haven’t decreased or increased” in the past year,” he said. “But we’ve stopped the bleeding and we’re back on track.”
Of the 12 public community colleges in Louisiana, only Baton Rouge Community College and Delgado Community College are experiencing enrollment increases this semester.
SLCC campuses are in Lafayette, Acadiana, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary and Vermilion parishes. There are two campuses in St. Mary. Each of the campuses will have at least one large event to mark the week.
To accommodate more students, Dupont said, SLCC is trying to find more instructors “across the board.” He said that during the pandemic, students became accustomed to — and now most prefer — virtual classes, where students log into a live class. Some still prefer “face-to-face” classroom instruction, which is still available.
He said in the wake of the pandemic, SLCC recruiters have been reconnecting with high school campuses in an effort to increase enrollment. Prior to the pandemic, which was declared in March 2020, SLCC recruiters visited high schools and formed connections with guidance counselors to recruit. Now, he said, recruiters are reconnecting with counselors on campus, following periods when schools were closed or learning had gone wholly to virtual.
“We’ve also had personnel turnover, and are seeing new high school counselors,” he said, following the retirements or resignations of some counselors during the pandemic.
The message recruiters are delivering to students is that the community college and its campuses are open and have a bounty of academic and workforce training opportunities.