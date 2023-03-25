J.A. 'Bud" Oliver, a World Was II veteran, stands with mementoes of his 100 years. A photo of his wife of 75 years, Shirley, is among a mallard drake, one of three he took all with bands on a single hunt in the Atchafalaya Basin. Handing from the mallard mount are the waterfowl bands from his near 70 years of hunting south Louisiana's largest swamp.