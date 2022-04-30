Fishing, the state Legislature, the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission and a penalty for an unusual crime could make the headline this week, but Wednesday’s 75-22 vote in the state House of Representatives to pass House Bill 1033 will likely have the most far-reaching effect.
Authored by Rep. Joe Orgeron, R-Larose, the “pogey” bill — fishermen call menhaden “pogies” — will put a 260,000 metric-ton limit (573 million pounds) on the commercial fishing industry for a species that’s the forage base for most saltwater predatory fish inside and near the Louisiana coast.
There’s more: Of that limit, no more than 52,000 metric tons can be taken in 18 individual net sets “within one mile off the shore within a calendar year,” and a maximum of 104,000 metric tons in no more than 5,250 purse-seine net sets from 1-2 off the shore in a calendar year.
Furthermore, commercial pogey operations will be required to “report daily set locations via GPS on a weekly basis, reading in degrees, minutes, and seconds, with a defined datum; length at catch in centimeters based on the length of a subset of fifty individuals; estimated tonnage per set; and date and time of each set to the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries by the close of business each Monday for the preceding week.”
And, the bill “restricts” Wildlife and Fisheries and, presumably, the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission from more rules and regulations for this industry.
While the bill moves to the state Senate for committee then floor debate and votes, it’s widely known among the those advancing this bill that Gov. John Bel Edwards will likely use a veto to block implementation.
But, the House vote has been widely praised by recreational fishermen and fishing groups, notably CCA Louisiana, as a first step in moving commercial pogey vessels from shallow-water fishing grounds across the state’s coast.
Ah, to be young
Garrett Thomas and Hunter Holland of Walker High School used spring break to finish second in the Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Series on Norfork Lake in Arkansas last week. Their five-bass limit weighed 12 pounds, 12 ounces and was less than a pound off the winning 13-7 catch brought in by a local team of Huntlee York and Colton Smith.
Other Louisiana teams in the top 40 included Barbe’s Wade Roberts and Zachary Lambert and Natchitoches Central's Kort Rutledge and Kira Calvert (34th, 5-13).
The Junior Southwest Bassmasters crew faced tougher fishing conditions — winds and incoming tide — in last weekend’s tournament from the Amelia public launch. Bladed jigs, spinnerbaits and crankbaits produced the best action, and most of the fish came from the midsection of the Verret Basin.
Conditions have settled this week and tides are more suited to daytime action. Run-outs finally are producing bass and redfish in areas east of the Mississippi River, and trout are working under the birds in Delacroix/Hopedale waters.
For our veterans
The unanimously passed State House Bill 718 is designed for Louisiana to join 40 other states in granting nonresident veterans the right to buy resident fishing and hunting licenses. The catch is the veteran must have enlisted or been discharged while stationed in Louisiana.
The bill’s bonus for resident veterans is a $20 annual combo fishing/hunting license.
The commission
Setting the date or dates for the opening of the spring inshore shrimp season tops the agenda for Thursday’s 9:30 a.m. Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting in Baton Rouge.
There’s a live audio/video stream available via Zoom: wlf-la.zoom.us/webinar
Other major agenda items include:
- Conditionally approving the final notice for the 2022-2023 hunting seasons;
- Adding other oyster species and brown trout to Domesticated Aquatic Organisms Approved Species List;
- A notice of intent to change rules for using fishing devices like yo-yos, trigger devices, trotlines and limb lines, jugs and other “passive” devices containing hooks so these things do not pose hazards to others using Louisiana waters; and, adding “marking” regulations for using gill, trammel, hoop and wire nets and slat traps and Wire Nets;
- And, a report on recreational and commercial bills in the state Legislature and to “consider taking a position on certain Legislative instruments” by the seven-member commission.
Capitol Hill
Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., took the lead and worked with others in the Louisiana delegation to secure $200 million to assist our state’s fishing industry in the wake of Hurricane Ida and the lingering effects from storms Laura, Delta and Zeta.
Those funds are being held by the Commerce Department, and Graves sent a formal request last week to Commerce secretary Gina Raimondo to hurry the process of getting these funds to our commercial and recreational sectors.
Graves said the funds cannot be released until the Commerce Department comes up with a “fisheries disaster” declaration, and “under law, only the U.S. Secretary of Commerce can make this determination.”
Hiring a charter?
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council set a June 1-Aug. 18 red snapper season for those charterboat operations with federal for-hire reef fish permits.
Harassment
In late April, Buras resident Brendan Nolan, 32, pled guilty to charges of harassing hunters, illegal discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property. He was ordered to pay replacement cost of the waterfowl decoys he destroyed, attend and complete an anger management course, and banned for one year from “performing any hunting guide operations on land owned or administered by the Plaquemines Parish Government.”
It's against state law to harass legal hunters hunting in legal areas.
And, he was fined $1,075 plus $200 more in civil penalties awarded to Wildlife and Fisheries and placed on one year active probation and another year of inactive probation.
The report indicated hunters on public lands near Venice provided a video of Nolan running into their decoy spread at “a high rate of speed ... verbally harassing the hunters” then using a pistol to shoot the decoys.”