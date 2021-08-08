WACO, Texas — The Lafayette all-stars are headed to the Little League World Series.
The Louisiana state champions secured their spot in the World Series by trouncing Colorado 11-0 Sunday in the winner's bracket of the Southwest Region.
The undefeated squad still has unfinished business to handle in Waco, however.
Lafayette will meet the winner of Monday's Colorado/Texas West contest in the Southwest Region championship at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a game that will be televised by ESPN.
Both the Southwest Region champion and the runner-up advance to the World Series, which will take place Aug. 19-29. Even though Lafayette is unbeaten, Tuesday's championship will be a one-game playoff.
"We're fired up to be in this spot," Lafayette coach Steven Menard said. "We're excited about reaching the championship game and the World Series, but we also want to win the Southwest and take that banner home. We're going to celebrate tonight and then go back to work tomorrow morning."
In Thursday's opening round, Lafayette defeated Texas West 6-1. The following morning, squads from Oklahoma, Mississippi and Texas East were sent home after positive COVID-19 tests.
"If we win on Tuesday, we'll be in the A-bracket at the World Series," Menard said. "We'll face the runner-up of the Midwest Region. If we lose, we'll face the Midwest Region champion in the B-bracket."
For the first time this season, Menard decided to change his batting order and the move paid dividends with Lafayette jumping out to a 5-0 lead after two inning Sunday.
"Landyn Craft has been so hot at the plate that we decided to move him to the top of the order and get him an extra at-bat," Menard said. "And Nick Brown has been hitting it so hard that it seemed like the right thing to do to move him to the three-hole."
Craft responded by going 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Brown was 1-for-4 with an RBI double. Cooper Hawkins, batting fourth, was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs, three runs scored and a stolen base.
Eli Clark was 3-for-4 with an RBI double. Aiden LeBouef had two RBIs, and Isaac Boudreaux was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Lafayette, which totaled 15 hits.
Brown got the start on the mound and pitched 2 1/2 innings with five strikeouts. The left-hander allowed two hits in the first inning but escaped trouble when his defense turned a double play.
"Our defense has been stellar from the state tournament through region," Menard said. "We're telling our pitchers to put it over the plate and let our defense go to work."
Lafayette's top two pitchers - Issac Boudreaux and Brown - will both be available on Tuesday.
"We knew before the game we wanted to keep Nick under 35 pitches because we wanted him available in the championship," Menard said. "Nick settled in and was working fast. I like when he works fast. He was filling up the zone.
"Craft then came in and chewed up some outs. Once he ran into some control problems, we brought in our strike-thrower Cole Schexnaider."
Craft and Schexanaider combined to throw 3 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts. When a Colorado blooper dropped in for a base hit in the sixth inning, it marked the first hit that Schexnaider has allowed in three tournaments.
The Lafayette team's spirits were further boosted by Landon Granger's return to the dugout. On Thursday, Granger was taken to the hospital after he was struck in the face by a pitch.
"Even though we had an opening night win against a really good team in Texas West, the mood wasn't too celebratory when we got back to the bus," Menard said. "There was a lot of concern over Landon. We knew he was in the hospital, but that was all we knew at that time.
"He has multiple fractures in his eye socket and nasal cavity. When the pitch hit him, I heard him screaming. It got him squarely in the face. It was good to get him back in the pod with the team yesterday. He's been a starter since Day 1. He's a vocal utility guy with a big arm. Losing him was tough."