It was only a matter of time before the first notable fishing reports came from the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet and the area near “The Wall,” the massive storm-surge prevention project in upper St. Bernard Parish.
For the past four years, this expanse of water north of the rock dam blocking the MRGO south of Breton Sound/Hopedale Marina has become an angler’s paradise. On the best days, fishermen have the chance to limit out on largemouth bass, redfish and speckled trout.
Talk about diversity. There was last fall’s story of a 5-pound speckled trout taken with a six-inch-long bluegill in its stomach.
Well, the bite is on, and while it’s mostly a bass and redfish bite, there’s every chance, if you’re patient enough, to get on a trout bite in deeper water.
Bistineau drawdown
Some southeast Louisiana freshwater folks plan fall trips like some religious groups plan pilgrimages, and their destinations include stops at Toledo Bend, Caddo Lake and Lake Bistineau for one or more days on each stop. All three places are known for largemouth bass, and The Bend has the rare distinction of being the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society’s top bass lake for two years running, and heavyweight sac-a-lait live in all three lakes.
Make note of a Wildlife and Fisheries announcement about Bistineau. Come July 23, the lake will be in drawdown phase, a plan to take 4-6 inches of water each day until the lake is eight feet below pool stage. The move is to control the spread of giant salvinia, during the peak of this invasive aquatic’s summertime growing stage.
The announcement stated: “Aquatic habitat conditions in the lake will be evaluated during the drawdown to determine the most appropriate time to end the drawdown and allow the lake to refill for early spring recreational activities.”
At drawdown peak, the lake will cover an estimated 10,000 acres, and the LDWF noted public boat launches at the Port of Bistineau Launch, Bossier Public Launch, Grice’s, and Bayou Dorcheat Public Launch.
Now they know
Earlier this year Prairieville's David Cavell and Livonia’s Todd Newchurch became Louisiana’s respective Boater and Nonboater qualifiers for the 2018 B.A.S.S. Nation Championship.
And, by virtue of his 2017 Nation title, Caleb Sumrall will be in the field, too.
Now, as of Friday’s announcement, they know where they will compete for three berths in the 2019 Bassmaster Classic set March 15-17 in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The Nov. 8-10 Nation Championship will be held on Pickwick Lake, a 43,000-acre Tennessee River reservoir with a 125-angler field launching from McFarland Park in Florence, Alabama.
The Nation’s top three anglers will also receive paid entry fees into the Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Opens division of their choice in 2019 and the use of a fully rigged Phoenix bass boat for the year. The overall winner, like reigning champion Sumrall, also qualifies to compete in the Bassmaster Elite Series. Sumrall has finished “in the money” in four of seven Elite Series events this year.
Quick update
The short version of the red snapper assessment report from the recent Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meeting flies in the face of the dire outlooks coming from some sectors.
The GMFMC’s report stated: “The assessment showed that the stock is neither overfished nor experiencing overfishing. The assessment also resulted in ABCs (allowable biological catch) for the years 2019-2021 that are higher than the current ACLs (annual catch limit). The Council initiated a framework action to increase red snapper catch levels.”