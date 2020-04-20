Like sports organizations across the country, Evangeline Downs has no idea when horse racing will resume at the track in Opelousas.
“We’re still waiting,” EvD’s Vice President of Corporate Communications David Strow said. “This is a decision that’s going to be driven by government and health officials. At the moment, we just don’t have any idea when we’re going to be able to return.
“Our viewpoint is the most important thing right now is the health and safety of team members, the customers and the community. We are willing to be patient, so when we do re-open, we can do so in a safe manner.”
The 2020 season at Evangeline Downs was originally scheduled to begin at on April 8. The schedule called for 84 racing dates through Aug. 29.
Strow said it remains unclear how long it would take for the track and casino to re-open after the state’s social distancing demands are lifted, as well as if the season would be pushed back into September or October if needed.
“It sounds cliché, but these are unprecedented times,” Strow said. “I’m really not trying to be evasive. We just don’t know right . There’s just no precedent for the issues we’re dealing with right now. I wish we did have the answers, but we don’t.
“We’ll do it when we can, but we’ll do it when we’re safe.”
One thing that should help the racing part return after the governor gives the go-ahead is that horses are still able to be trained during the current shutdown.
Trainers currently have access to the track from 7 to 10 a.m. four days a week – Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday to maintain the conditioning for the horses.
“That’s the extent of the activity at the property right now,” Strow said. “We’ll return when we can, but we’ll do it when we’re safe.”