Peter Hinnant knew all about his UL golf team’s struggles in its Louisiana Classics tournament.
The junior from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has seen his Ragin’ Cajuns finish out of the top 10 in his previous two seasons, with the home-course pressure getting to the team in 2018 and 2019.
“We try to approach every tournament the same, and not put a lot of pressure on ourselves,” Hinnant said Monday. “But, obviously, it’s the Louisiana Classics, and we needed to do something to kick-start our spring.”
Hinnant did more than that Monday, turning in the second-lowest round in Classics history with a stellar 8-under-par 64 in the afternoon session at Oakbourne Country Club. That effort, which also tied UL’s all-time low score, vaulted the Cajuns into second place in the team standings entering Tuesday’s final 18 holes.
Led by Hinnant, who improved by 10 strokes over his morning 74, the Cajuns shot 14 strokes better in the afternoon and stand at 8-under 568 after Monday’s first two rounds. UL trails only fifth-ranked Illinois, which posted a 15-under-par 273 at the 15-team field and leads the Cajuns by 13 shots in the Illini’s chase of a sixth Louisiana Classics title.
“We gave some strokes back at the end of the morning round,” said UL coach Theo Sliman, “but our guys still looked really focused and really calm. The at-home jitters got to us some early, but I’m very proud of the way our guys responded in the afternoon.”
The biggest responder was Hinnant, who just missed the tournament-record 63 shot by Kevin Fortin-Simard of Memphis in 2006, which also stands as Oakbourne’s competitive-round course record. Hinnant’s 64 also tied the lowest round ever by a Cajunw golfer, equaling the marks set by Phillip Fendt in 2011 and Fernando Cruz Valle in 2014.
“I could not be more proud of Peter,” Sliman said, “with his maturity and his approach to the game that he’s shown this year. The numbers are just the result of all that work on the mental part of his game, and a reward for what he’s done off the course.”
Hinnant had three early birdies and then kick-started his round with a 3-iron to within 3 feet on the par-five 523-yard seventh hole, giving him the first of his two eagles. The other came on the 11th when he ran in a 50-foot putt, which followed his only bogey of the round at the par-three ninth and another birdie at the par-four 10th.
“After I hit it close on seven, I kept telling myself to just keep it going,” he said. “Getting that birdie on 10 sort of got the steam back going pretty quick after the bogey at nine. I knew we needed to cover an iffy first round and just be as aggressive as I could … aggressive swings not necessary going for the flag on every hole.”
The Cajuns entered the tournament ranked only 102nd nationally, but that included three fall tournaments in which UL’s lineup was decimated by COVID-19 issues.
“We’re not a 102nd ranked team,” Sliman said. “There were some extenuating circumstances there, but when we’re competing against nationally ranked teams, this is what we expect from this team.”
Illinois got a 7-under 65 from Adiren Dumont de Chassart in the afternoon round on its way to the 15-under 273 score, and stands at 21-under 555 going into Tuesday’s final round which begins at 7:30 a.m. The Cajuns’ 568 gives them a six-stroke edge over 49th-ranked Sam Houston State (574), while 38th-ranked North Texas is at 577 and Rice is fifth at 578.
Illinois’ Jerry Ji (68-69), Rodrigo Martin Miranda of Rice (66-71) and William Holcomb (71-66) and Luis Carrera (70-67) of Sam Houston State are all tied for the individual lead at 7-under 137, with Hinnant only one shot back entering the final round.
36th Annual Louisiana Classics
At Oakbourne Country Club
Monday’s Scores
TEAM STANDINGS
Illinois 282-273 – 555
UL 291-277 – 568
Sam Houston State 290-284 – 574
North Texas 293-284—577
Rice 293-285 – 578
UL-Monroe 289-291 – 580
Illinois State 290-292 – 582
Southern Illinois 294-291 – 585
UTEP 292-297 – 589
Texas State 302-287 – 589
Kansas City 291-301 – 592
Michigan 295-297 – 592
Oral Roberts 305-288 – 593
McNeese 307-289 –596
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
William Holcomb, Sam Houston 71-66 – 137
Luis Carrera, Sam Houston 70-67 – 137
Jerry Ji, Illinois 68-69 – 137
Rodrigo Martin Miranda, Rice 66-71 – 137
Peter Hinnant, UL 74-64 – 138
Dustin Hasley, Oral Roberts 69-69 – 138
Michael Feagles, Illinois 68-70 – 138
Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Illinois 75-65 – 140
Other UL Scores
T9. Hudson Dubinski 70-71 – 141
T32. Charlie Flynn 79-68 – 147
T32. Bjorn Gudjonsson 73-74 – 147
T61. Hunter Hammett 74-77 -- 151