WACO, Texas - Three teams from the Little League Southwest Region tournament were sent home after COVID-19 testing Friday morning.
"Oklahoma, Mississippi and Texas East were eliminated after at least one player on each team tested positive," Lafayette Little League president Kirk Schexnaider said Friday afternoon.
Texas West, Lafayette, Arkansas, Colorado and New Mexico remain in the tournament. Lafayette, which defeated Texas West 6-1 in the opening round Thursday, was originally scheduled to face Texas East in a winner's bracket game Saturday.
"We're now set to play Colorado," Schexnaider said. "The date and time is unknown. At first, the game was going to be played on Monday, but they're trying to get with ESPN and move it up."
Colorado beat Mississippi in the opening round. Arkansas, Texas West and New Mexico lost on Thursday and will attempt to advance through the bottom half of the bracket.
"The coaches were notified around noon today," Schexnaider said. "Everyone was tested when we arrived in Waco. After that, the players and coaches are tested every other day if unvaccinated.
"We were shocked when we found out, but the kids are in high spirits. We're making sure they're isolated as much as possible from anyone, including their parents, while trying to make sure they're still happy."
The top two teams in the Southwest Region will advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Due to COVID concerns, the World Series won't have an International bracket with teams from foreign countries.