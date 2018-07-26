GRAND ISLE — Guy Cenac stole the show at Thursday’s opening day of the 90th Annual International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo.
The Houma angler did something many people have tried to do for more than 40 years. Cenac established a new record for the rodeo’s signature fish — tarpon.
Cenac brought in the fish to beat by catching a 208-pound, 14-ounce tarpon.
It broke a rodeo record that stood for 46 years. Johnny Guidry of Galliano set the record in 1972 with a 206-00 catch.
Cenac said he had no idea that he was about to set a new rodeo record.
“When we hooked that fish, we knew it was a good one, but we didn’t realize that it was quite as big as it was,” Cenac said. “I fought that thing for three hours, and that’s when I realized how big it was. After I got it into the boat, I figured we had a shot at it.”
Cenac hooked the tarpon around 7:30 a.m. and fought it for nearly three hours. He credited his three fishing companions aboard the Blue Monkey — Billy Cenac and Al Cenac, both of Houma, and Mike Arcement of Lockport — for helping him land his record-breaking catch.
Although he has been fishing for tarpon in the rodeo on and off since the 1970s, Cenac said he never made the leaderboard. But now he has a tarpon that will likely stay atop the leaderboard for the duration of the three-day event.
“It feels great to catch that record fish, and God has blessed me very much,” he said. “I’m very grateful for it.”
Cenac’s record-breaking tarpon was the highlight of an otherwise rather calm day at the rodeo.
But there were still many fishermen who took advantage of the calm weather conditions to catch some nice fish.
Mike LeBlanc of Prairieville took advantage of the calm seas and ventured past the Mississippi River to fish near the Main Pass and Breton Sound rigs.
LeBlanc said it was a challenge because they battle several sharks.
“We caught a bunch of bull reds and bunch of Jack Crevalle, but the sharks ate us alive,” he said. “We were fortunate to catch some fish with all of those sharks.”
Even with the sharks, Mark Johnson of Prairieville said it was a good but difficult day of fishing.
“We saw a lot of fish, but it was tough out there,” he said. “We had a Jack Crevalle eat a ladyfish on the line. We were battling more than the heat because we were battling other fish.”
The rodeo continues Friday and Saturday with the weight station located at Sand Dollar Marina.
The scales are scheduled to close at 8 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday.