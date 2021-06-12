Even a seasoned jockey with almost 32,000 races over a 37-year career can get a little anxious on occasion.

In the weeks leading up to win No. 5,000, Gerard Melancon admitted to a few nerves.

“I did a few things where I was second-guessing myself — things I don’t normally do — and this is not a game for second-guessing,” Melancon said Friday. “So it feels good to get it.”

Melancon, 54, closed like a champion this week. The Rayne native won both of his mounts Wednesday and then won his only race Thursday — riding favorite Reposado to a wire-to-wire win — to become the 37th jockey in the history of North American racing to reach 5,000 career wins.

“I was happy to get all three,” Melancon said. “It’s a good feeling.”

Melancon was surrounded by his wife of 30 years and countless friends and family to celebrate his accomplishment.

“It’s awesome,” said Jansen Melancon, the oldest of his two sons, who is riding in Iowa. “That’s not something very many riders get to achieve. It’s a very big milestone. Hopefully, he can just keep going with more and more.”

Gerard Melancon was humble after the feat, but his wife said it had been on his mind.

“This was extra special,” Annette Melancon said. “This is something he really wanted. He’s proud of it. It is a big achievement. Not a lot of jockeys do it.”

The accomplishment is made sweeter by the well-documented struggles the jockey and his family had to overcome to get to this point.

The first of 5,000 wins came in Gerard Melancon's third race aboard Dash and Cash at Delta Downs in 1984. A few months later, he had his first of many victories at Evangeline Downs on Cajun Lawman.

He’s ridden stakes winners from Belmont Park in New York to Churchill Downs in Kentucky, and in the early days of his career, there was talk that Melancon might be the next great jockey from Cajun Country.

In 1989, only five years into his career, Melancon was on an alcohol- and crack-fueled downward spiral. He was only 22, his marriage was on the rocks, his career was hanging on by a thread — even his life was in jeopardy.

Melancon acknowledges that drinking was a big part of his life, all the way back to the seventh grade.

Later, he would stay away from home for days, leaving his wife, barely out of her teens, to fend for herself and their son, although his wife always managed to track him down.

Involvement in a race-fixing incident at the Fair Grounds in 1985 — he testified against the instigator to keep his license in Louisiana — cost him the trust of trainers and he had difficulty getting licensed outside of Louisiana.

“I lost everything,” Melancon said. “I was on the verge of losing my wife, my family … I was broke. I hated all the things cocaine did to me.

“I was just tired of being broke and I was tired of being tired. I was a total mess.”

On July 5, 1989, Melancon decided to try one more rehabilitation center, this one in Little Rock, Arkansas. He hasn’t had a drink or done drugs since.

“Things were about as rough you can get,” Annette Melancon said in a 2016 interview. She had met Gerard Melancon when they were both only 15. “But I never gave up on it. I stayed with it.”

It helped tremendously that she grew up around horse racing with a father as a trainer.

“I know the game,” she said. “That was a big help. My mom kept quiet. I kept quiet and just let him do the job.”

Quiet but also strong.

“I wouldn’t have made it without her — 100%,” Gerard Melancon said. “She’s my rock, big time. She keeps me positive. We talk a lot together.”

The couple lives on a farm in Ossun and run a few short-term rentals in Sunset through Airbnb. Sons Jansen and Jonas are grown and have their own families, including two grandchildren — Emmitt and Isley.

“We have a good life,” Gerard Melancon said. “We go to church together. We pray together. We basically do everything together.”

Jansen ignored his mother’s plea to go to college and is a jockey, following in his father’s footsteps.

“I didn’t really want Jansen to be a jockey,” Annette Melancon said. “But he was the thrill-seeker, so I figured he would like it.”

Jonas, meanwhile, graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and works outside of the horse racing industry.

Could Gerard Melancon have been that world-famous jockey had his vices not derailed his career? Perhaps, but he said he is not haunted by those thoughts.

“I don’t worry about that,” he said. “God’s given me a good life. I almost lost everything and God did for me what I couldn’t do for myself.

“I wouldn’t trade it. We love it.”

Much more than the 5,000 wins, Melancon has become a man he likes.

First as a father.

“He taught me so much,” Jansen said of his father’s influence. “He taught me to do things right the first time — don’t do anything halfway. He taught me so much about racing and how to be a professional.”

Melancon also tried to be a mentor to other young jockeys over the years.

“I love sitting down and talking to young jockeys, especially when I see that they’ve made mistakes and try to help them,” he said.

After all, he’s learned firsthand what too much baggage off the track can do to a jockey’s career.

“The biggest thing about a jockey is the mental part of the game," Melancon said. "I’m a big believer that you can’t get on a horse with all kind of things bothering you and the horse run the best race. I really believe that.”

It’s also difficult to enjoy a long career with too many physical injuries.

Despite breaking his ribs, hands, feet, collarbones and scapula during his career, Melancon considers himself fortunate compared to other veteran riders.

“As long as my back and neck are fine, I’m good,” he said with a laugh.

The plan is to ride a few more years as long as he stays healthy.

“I kind of figured he would ride a long time,” Annette Melancon said. “He just loves it. He loves everything about it. It’s who he is. He was meant for this.”