The Ragin’ Cajuns softball (11-0) remained unbeaten through the weekend, and on Tuesday climbed higher in the Top 25 rankings for a second straight week.

Louisiana joined the Top 10 of the USA Today/NFCA poll, rising three spots up to No. 10 in the Week 2 listing. It’s the Ragin’ Cajuns first appearance inside the Top 10 since 2016.

The Cajuns inched closer to the Top 10 of the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll, checking in at No. 11 this week.

The movement continues Louisiana’s rise from the preseason rankings of No. 15 in the NFCA poll and No. 18 in the ESPN/USA Softball poll.

Head Coach Gerry Glasco’s squad is coming off a 7-0 week, which featured a doubleheader sweep of Pac-12 foe California, which wrapped up a season-opening, 11-game homestand. Summer Ellyson led the charge in the circle claiming five victories, while the offense punctuated the performance with a season-high four home runs vs. SFA in the Louisiana Classics championship game.

Louisiana will travel to Waco, Texas, this weekend for the Baylor Invitational at Getterman Stadium on the Baylor University campus. There the Cajuns will face Baylor, Kent State and North Texas.

The Ragin’ Cajuns open tournament play on Friday facing Kent State at 12:30 p.m. and Baylor at 5:30 p.m., then wrap up round robin play on Saturday with North Texas at 10 a.m. Bracket play begins Saturday afternoon with matchups determined by round robin results.