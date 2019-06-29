MONDAY
LOUISIANA WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife & Fisheries headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Top agenda items: Consider modifying banned deer attractants, waterfowl breeding grounds updates, red snapper catch & Gulf Council updates.
TUESDAY
ACADIANA FLY RODDERS PROGRAM: 6:30 p.m., Grace Presbyterian Church Hall, 415 Roselawn, Lafayette. Call Bob Tabbert (337) 781-3650.
WEDNESDAY
PONTCHARTRAIN BASIN FLY FISHERS MEETING: 6 p.m., Abita Brew Pub, 72011 Holly Street, Abita Springs. Call Corey Tohme (985) 624-9331. Website: pbasinflyfishers.blogspot.com.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
71st GOLDEN MEADOW-FOURCHON TARPON RODEO: Moran’s Marina, Port Fourchon. Weighstation hours: 1-7 p.m. July 5; 1-4 p.m. Children’s Division & 1-5 p.m. all other divisions, July 6. Tickets $35 includes boiled shrimp dinner. First 75 children at check-in receive rod and reel. King of the Catch Cooking Contest, July 5. Website: fourchontarpon.com.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, La Express launch, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat (two-angler boats; pay at store before launching). Weekly event through spring, summer. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com.
ONGOING
STAR/CCA-LOUISIANA: Summer-long rodeo in several coastal & offshore species. Coastal division for speckled trout & specially tagged redfish category. CCA membership required. Website: ccastar.com.
AROUND THE CORNER
JULY 8—RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Joe Herring Room, Wildlife & Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Call Gary Elbourne (225) 505-4997. Website: rsff.org.
JULY 11—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Seminar Room, Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Age group bass tournaments for ages 7-10, 11-14 & 15-18 anglers. Thursday night followed 10 days later by tournaments, sites TBD. Call Jim Breaux (225) 262-0929/(225) 772-3026.
JULY 11—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
JULY 13—NBAA SOUTH LOUISIANA BASS MAFIA TOURNAMENT: Doiron’s Landing, Stephensville. Two-angler teams. Entry fee $100. Annual membership $40. Third in 8-tournament series. Email: Darren Anders: darrenanders309@gmail.com.
JULY 13-14—13th CONTRABAND FLY FISHING EXPO: Isle of Capri Casino Hotel, 100 Westlake Drive, Westlake. July 13, Noon-4 p.m.; July 14, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Fly fishing programs, tying demos, exhibitors, casting clinics, contests. Contraband Fly Casters event. Website: contrabandflycasters.net.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper season in state & federal waters and all groupers except gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack and gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters. The amberjack season is scheduled to reopen Aug. 1.
SPRING INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Closed in all state inside waters (effective June 28), except the double-rig line in Breton and Chandeleur sounds, and open in state outside waters.
