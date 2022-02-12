Now that the National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed Louisiana’s first documented positive case of Chronic Wasting Disease, state Wildlife and Fisheries managers have set in place a long-standing plan of action, one they hoped they’d never have to enforce.
The sample came from an adult whitetail buck taken in January on private land in the northeast section on Tensas Parish. After the NVSL, located in Ames, Iowa, sent back the results, the seven-member Wildlife and Fisheries Commission issued a Declaration of Emergency, the effects of which includes imposing a ban on feeding deer, to include placing mineral and salt licks and on placing bait, and a ban on taking deer carcass(es) from Tensas and nearby Franklin and Madison parishes to other areas.
CWD is always fatal to infected deer and other cervid species.
The Wildlife and Fisheries’ statement noted, “The purpose of this feeding ban is to reduce the potential for the spread of CWD in Louisiana by reducing the risk of exposure when deer are concentrated around feeding sites.”
The new regulations will allow, “the use of approved bait not normally ingested by deer for feral hog trapping will be allowed,” but all bait intended to lure hogs “must be placed and contained within the trap itself.”
Backyard bird feeders are also exempt.
And, the ban on moving venison from deer within Tensas Franklin and Madison parishes does not apply to meat cut and wrapped, boned-out meat and “quarters or other portions of meat with no part of the spinal column or head attached, antlers, clean skull plates with antlers, cleaned skulls without tissue attached, capes, tanned hides, finished taxidermy mounts and cleaned cervid teeth.”
Joe Macaluso