Longtime central and southwest Louisiana sports writer Philip Timothy and Shreveport sportscaster Dave Nitz will each be honored Saturday evening with the Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism.
They will be part of the 2019 induction class that will be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame during a gala banquet at the Natchitoches Events Center, capping three days of festivities for the newest members of the state’s sports shrine.
Also being inducted are Peyton Manning, Les Miles, Roger Cador, Danielle Scott, Matt Dunigan, Charles Smith and T. Berry Porter. Marie Gagnard, who will receive the Dave Dixon Sports Leadership Award, will also be inducted.
For more than four decades, Timothy has criss-crossed the state covering sports at all levels — including outdoor writing — since he began his career covering youth and high school sports at Northwestern State for the Natchitoches Times.
Timothy spent the early part of his career paying his dues at small weeklies — Red River Journal (Pineville), Journal-Enterprise (Mansfield), Beauregard News (DeRidder), Centerville Press (Alabama), and Bunkie Record/The Marksville Journal.
He later worked 30 years for the state's larger dailies like the Alexandria Daily Town Talk, Lafayette Daily Advertiser and Monroe News-Star.
With nearly six decades under his belt as a broadcaster, Nitz works in a booth named for him at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston.
In 2011, he was a Louisiana Tech Athletics Hall of Fame inductee and also was chosen as Louisiana Sportscaster of the Year.
Nitz is the longest-active college play-by-play announcer ever in Louisiana and is the third-longest active play-by-play announcer at one university in the country (behind Washington State and Pitt) in his 44th season as the “Voice of LA Tech.”
His description of a Tech touchdown in the closing seconds for a 29-28 upset of Alabama in 1999 was included in “Heart Stoppers and Hail Mary’s,” a book listing “The 100 Greatest Calls in College Football History.”
He was also the voice of the Lady Techsters basketball program in the late 1970s and early ’80s, calling back-to-back national championship games in 1981 and 1982.