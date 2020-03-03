The Lafayette 7.0 women's tennis team won the national championship in Orlando, Fla. The roster includes, from left: Annette Arton, Mickie Ainsworth, Sheila Lopez, Kitty Prejean, Joan Lalande, Margaret Fontenot, Julie Conner, Toni Benoit. Not pictured: captain Laura Brown.

