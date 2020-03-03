ORLANDO, Fla. A group of nine Lafayette women’s tennis players recently won the USTA 7.0 women national championship.
The Lafayette team defeated the Middle States champion from Hershey, Pa., in the finals at the USTA national campus in Orlando, Fla.
A match tiebreaker was needed to bring home the title. The team of Julie Conner and Mickie Ainsworth claimed a 7-5, 6-2 win to counteract a loss in the third position, leaving the decisive match up to the team of Annette Arton and Margaret Fontenot.
That duo delivered by rallying from a set down for a 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 victory.
The team’s roster also includes Laura Brown, Toni Benoit, Joan Lalande, Sheila Lopez and Kitty Prejean.
Before getting to the national stage, the Lafayette team first had to win the state championship in September with a perfect record.
Two months later, Lafayette won the Southern Sectionals in Dothan, Ala. – again in perfect fashion – to advance to the national tournament in Orlando.
A total of 16 teams reached that level, including the Caribbean and Hawaii.
Lafayette was in the pool with teams from Richmond, Va., Cleveland, San Francisco and Austin, Texas. It advanced with a 3-1 record.
In the semifinals, Lafayette beat the Southwest champions from Tuscon, Ariz., before outlasting the Middle States champion in the finals.
Overall, Lafayette had a match record of 18-1 against 19 different teams.